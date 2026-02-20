Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep baseball/softball roundup: Sophomore Auron Blackledge has impressive debut for Calabasas

Auron Blackledge of Calabasas High gets set on defense.
Auron Blackledge of Calabasas hit a home run in his first varsity at-bat in a 7-0 win over Castaic.
(Calabasas HS)
By Eric Sondheimer
In his varsity debut, sophomore second baseman Auron Blackledge of Calabasas made quite a first impression on Friday. On the seventh pitch of his first at-bat, he hit a home run.

He finished with three hits and three RBIs in the Coyotes’ 7-0 win over Castaic.

Luke Szymanski struck out five with no walks in five innings.

Gahr 16, Santa Margarita 3: Andres Gonzalez and Bryce Morrison each had three hits for Gahr.

Harvard-Westlake 8, Texas Marcus 5: Ira Rootman hit his second home run of the season and finished with two hits and three RBIs for the 2-0 Wolverines.

Mira Costa 4, Westlake 1: Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter for the Mustangs (2-0).

El Camino Real 9, Culver City 1: Shane Bogacz had four RBIs and Andrew Katzman threw 4 1/3 innings of no-hit relief for the defending City Section champions.

Bishop Alemany 7, Newbury Park 1: Brody Thompson hit a two-run home run and Noel Barrientos threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts for the Warriors.

Chaminade 4, Hart 3: A three-run rally in the seventh lifted the Eagles to victory. Robby Morgan finished with three hits.

Mission Viejo 5, Corona del Mar 1: Aiden Chapuis struck out seven in five innings and Joey Pallone had two hits for the Diablos.

Oxnard Pacifica 3, Chatsworth 1: Isaiah Sanchez struck out four in six innings for Chatsworth.

Anaheim Canyon 4, Redondo Union 2: Logan Adams had two hits and two RBIs for Canyon.

Oaks Christian 4, Paraclete 3: Carson Sheffer hit a home run and Dane Disney had two hits for Oaks Christian (2-0).

Rio Mesa 3, Cleveland 2: A bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning lifted Rio Mesa to victory. Grant Oh had three hits for Cleveland.

Narbonne 3, Palos Verdes 2: Joshua Minor had an RBI single during a two-run sixth for Narbonne.

Valencia 8, Buena 3: Tyler Wertz had two hits, including a home run, and Evan Conrad added three RBIs for Valencia.

Camarillo 4, Sun Valley Poly 1: Turner Hothan gave up one hit in four innings for Camarillo.

Granada Hills 4, Highland 1: Cayden Lazar struck out seven and gave up one hit in six innings for the Highlanders.

Softball

Norco 3, Aliso Niguel 0: Peyton May struck out 12 and threw an eight-inning no-hitter.

JSerra 2, Chino Hills 1: Annabel Raftery had a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth for the win.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

