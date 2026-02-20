Prep baseball/softball roundup: Sophomore Auron Blackledge has impressive debut for Calabasas

Auron Blackledge of Calabasas hit a home run in his first varsity at-bat in a 7-0 win over Castaic.

In his varsity debut, sophomore second baseman Auron Blackledge of Calabasas made quite a first impression on Friday. On the seventh pitch of his first at-bat, he hit a home run.

He finished with three hits and three RBIs in the Coyotes’ 7-0 win over Castaic.

Luke Szymanski struck out five with no walks in five innings.

Gahr 16, Santa Margarita 3: Andres Gonzalez and Bryce Morrison each had three hits for Gahr.

Harvard-Westlake 8, Texas Marcus 5: Ira Rootman hit his second home run of the season and finished with two hits and three RBIs for the 2-0 Wolverines.

Mira Costa 4, Westlake 1: Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter for the Mustangs (2-0).

El Camino Real 9, Culver City 1: Shane Bogacz had four RBIs and Andrew Katzman threw 4 1/3 innings of no-hit relief for the defending City Section champions.

Bishop Alemany 7, Newbury Park 1: Brody Thompson hit a two-run home run and Noel Barrientos threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts for the Warriors.

Chaminade 4, Hart 3: A three-run rally in the seventh lifted the Eagles to victory. Robby Morgan finished with three hits.

Mission Viejo 5, Corona del Mar 1: Aiden Chapuis struck out seven in five innings and Joey Pallone had two hits for the Diablos.

Oxnard Pacifica 3, Chatsworth 1: Isaiah Sanchez struck out four in six innings for Chatsworth.

Anaheim Canyon 4, Redondo Union 2: Logan Adams had two hits and two RBIs for Canyon.

Oaks Christian 4, Paraclete 3: Carson Sheffer hit a home run and Dane Disney had two hits for Oaks Christian (2-0).

Rio Mesa 3, Cleveland 2: A bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning lifted Rio Mesa to victory. Grant Oh had three hits for Cleveland.

Narbonne 3, Palos Verdes 2: Joshua Minor had an RBI single during a two-run sixth for Narbonne.

Valencia 8, Buena 3: Tyler Wertz had two hits, including a home run, and Evan Conrad added three RBIs for Valencia.

Camarillo 4, Sun Valley Poly 1: Turner Hothan gave up one hit in four innings for Camarillo.

Granada Hills 4, Highland 1: Cayden Lazar struck out seven and gave up one hit in six innings for the Highlanders.

Softball

Norco 3, Aliso Niguel 0: Peyton May struck out 12 and threw an eight-inning no-hitter.

JSerra 2, Chino Hills 1: Annabel Raftery had a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth for the win.