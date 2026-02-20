Top 20 high school softball rankings for the Southland
Here are the preseason softball rankings for the Southland from CalHISports.com.
Rk. Schhol, Rec. last year
1. Norco, 29-3
2. Orange Lutheran, 22-6
3. JSerra, 19-14
4. Temescal Canyon, 21-6
5. Los Alamitos, 21-12
6. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 25-6
7. Oaks Christian, 21-5
8. Fullerton, 21-8
9. La Mirada, 25-5
10. El Modena, 23-10
11. Marina, 19-13
12. RIo Mesa,16-10
13. Garden Grove Pacifica, 15-12
14. La Habra, 22-8
15. Palos Verdes, 21-8
16. Valley View, 24-5
17. Long Beach Poly, 20-7
18. Granada Hills, 28-3
19. Etiwanda, 23-4
20. Huntington Beach, 22-8