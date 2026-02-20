Advertisement
High School Sports

Top 20 high school softball rankings for the Southland

Softballs, helmet and glove.
Here are the preseason softball rankings for the Southland from CalHISports.com.

Rk. Schhol, Rec. last year

1. Norco, 29-3

2. Orange Lutheran, 22-6

3. JSerra, 19-14

4. Temescal Canyon, 21-6

5. Los Alamitos, 21-12

6. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 25-6

7. Oaks Christian, 21-5

8. Fullerton, 21-8

9. La Mirada, 25-5

10. El Modena, 23-10

11. Marina, 19-13

12. RIo Mesa,16-10

13. Garden Grove Pacifica, 15-12

14. La Habra, 22-8

15. Palos Verdes, 21-8

16. Valley View, 24-5

17. Long Beach Poly, 20-7

18. Granada Hills, 28-3

19. Etiwanda, 23-4

20. Huntington Beach, 22-8
