Girls’ basketball playoffs: Etiwanda to face Sierra Canyon in Open Division semifinal

Etiwanda is ready to take on Sierra Canyon at home on Tuesday night in an Open Division semifinal.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It’s finally showtime in high school girls basketball. The much anticipated showdown between powerhouses Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon will happen on Tuesday night at Etiwanda in the Southern Section Open Division semifinals.

Sierra Canyon (28-2) took care of Mater Dei 79-38 in a quarterfinal on Saturday night. Jerzy Robinson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds.

Etiwanda (30-2) routed Rancho Christian 87-36. Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon have been right behind top-seeded Ontario Christian all season, with fans waiting for the inevitable matchup.

Advertisement

Ontario Christian (29-1) advanced to the other semifinal with an 84-61 win over JSerra. Ontario Christian will host Sage Hill, a 59-58 winner over Oak Park. Karisma Flores scored 29 points for Oak Park.

Valencia 59, Windward 46: The Vikings advanced to the Southern Section Division 1 final. Kamilla Basyrova had 21 points and Cara McKell 18.

Birmingham 73, Hamilton 28: The Patriots advanced to the City Section Open Division final with two freshmen in the starting five. Kiara Wakabi and Belinda Hernandez-Santiago each scored 15 points. The Patriots will play Westchester, a 79-45 winner over Venice.

El Camino Real holds on for 37-36 win over Eagle Rock in City DI girls semifinal. pic.twitter.com/bs0bvT43jI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 21, 2026

El Camino Real 37, Eagle Rock 36: Sophie Levy-Wright made two free throws with 37 seconds left for a three-point cushion, and the Royals (13-13) held off Eagle Rock to advance to the City Section Division I championship game at L.A. Southwest College. Wright finished with 15 points. Nylah Moore had 17 points for Eagle Rock, the Northern League champion.

Advertisement

Granada Hills Kennedy 63, San Pedro 52: Melanie Mendez scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half to help the Golden Cougars win their City Section Division I semifinal. They will face El Camino Real in next weekend’s final.

North Hollywood 56, Santee 31: The Huskies reached the City Division II championship game and will play Harbor Teacher Prep, a 49-29 winner over West Adams.