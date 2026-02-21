Advertisement
Prep talk: Girls’ flag football is finding a place in travel competitions

Leah Davis, a sophomore at Upland, is one of the top flag football players playing for club team.
(Under The Radar)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
The rise of girls’ flag football is following a familiar path. There now are travel teams with girls competing in offseason competitions as all-star teams similar to seven-on-seven football tournaments.

Under The Radar sports media, which for years has shot videos for YouTube and been involved in 11-man football competitions, is sponsoring a flag football team gaining attention for its success this year.

Called the Ballerettes, the team has several high school athletes from Southern California.

Leah Davis is a sophomore from Upland who was All-Baseline League. Denver De Jongh was a standout freshman at Mater Dei.
Savvy Su’e was the freshman quarterback at Banning last season. She also plays softball and basketball.

As participation and popularity rise, you can expect more travel competitions, camps and opportunities for college recruiting.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

High School SportsSports

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

