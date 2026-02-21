Advertisement
High school soccer: Saturday boys’ and girls’ playoff scores

Soccer ball on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#8 Orange Lutheran 3, #4 Placentia Valencia 1 (OL advances on aggregate)

#2 Mater Dei 2, #6 JSerra 0 (MD advances on aggregate)

Note: Finals Feb. 28.

DIVISION 1

Santa Monica 2, Anaheim Canyon 0

Fontana 2, Sultana 1

DIVISION 2

Newport Harbor 2, Downey 1

Bishop Amat 4, Citrus Hill 0

DIVISION 3

Los Alamitos 3, Godinez 2

Calabasas 1, Channel Islands 0

DIVISION 4

Granite Hills 3, Indian Springs 0

Irvine University 1, Oxnard Pacifica 0

DIVISION 5

Santa Ana Valley 2, San Marcos 1

Esperanza 2, Camarillo 1

DIVISION 6

Animo Leadership 1, Bishop Montgomery 0

Ontario Christian 2, Vista del Lago 1

DIVISION 7

Pasadena Poly 1, Cerritos 1 (Poly wins 4-3 in shootout)

Palmdale Academy Charter 0, Oakwood 0 (PAC wins 5-4 in shootout)

DIVISION 8

Orange County Pacifica Christian 1, San Jacinto Leadership 0

Rio Hondo Prep 2, Thacher 2 (Rio Hondo Prep wins 4-3 in shootout)

Note: Finals Feb. 27 or 28.

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Santa Margarita 1, #4 Oaks Christian 1 (SM advances on aggregate)

#3 Mater Dei 0, #2 Redondo Union 0 (MD advances on aggregate)

Note: Finals Feb. 28.

DIVISION 1

Newport Harbor 1, Westlake 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 4, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1

DIVISION 2

Ayala 3, San Marino 0

Millikan 1, Bonita 0

DIVISION 3

Crescenta Valley 2, Paloma Valley 0

Quartz Hill 2, Simi Valley 0

DIVISION 4

San Jacinto 3, Arcadia 2

Immaculate Heart 0, Chino 0 (Immaculate Heart wins in shootout)

DIVISION 5

Coachella Valley 4, Artesia 3

Del Sol 1, Sultana 1 (Del Sol wins 6-5 in shootout)

DIVISION 6

Ocean View 1, Palmdale Aerospace 0

Segerstrom 3, Grace 1

DIVISION 7

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 0, Savanna 0 (PC wins in shootout)

Azusa 2, Cate 1

DIVISION 8

Buckley 2, Mountain View 1

Webb 2, Big Bear 1

Note: Finals Feb. 27 or 28.

