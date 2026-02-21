High school soccer: Saturday boys’ and girls’ playoff scores
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#8 Orange Lutheran 3, #4 Placentia Valencia 1 (OL advances on aggregate)
#2 Mater Dei 2, #6 JSerra 0 (MD advances on aggregate)
Note: Finals Feb. 28.
DIVISION 1
Santa Monica 2, Anaheim Canyon 0
Fontana 2, Sultana 1
DIVISION 2
Newport Harbor 2, Downey 1
Bishop Amat 4, Citrus Hill 0
DIVISION 3
Los Alamitos 3, Godinez 2
Calabasas 1, Channel Islands 0
DIVISION 4
Granite Hills 3, Indian Springs 0
Irvine University 1, Oxnard Pacifica 0
DIVISION 5
Santa Ana Valley 2, San Marcos 1
Esperanza 2, Camarillo 1
DIVISION 6
Animo Leadership 1, Bishop Montgomery 0
Ontario Christian 2, Vista del Lago 1
DIVISION 7
Pasadena Poly 1, Cerritos 1 (Poly wins 4-3 in shootout)
Palmdale Academy Charter 0, Oakwood 0 (PAC wins 5-4 in shootout)
DIVISION 8
Orange County Pacifica Christian 1, San Jacinto Leadership 0
Rio Hondo Prep 2, Thacher 2 (Rio Hondo Prep wins 4-3 in shootout)
Note: Finals Feb. 27 or 28.
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Santa Margarita 1, #4 Oaks Christian 1 (SM advances on aggregate)
#3 Mater Dei 0, #2 Redondo Union 0 (MD advances on aggregate)
Note: Finals Feb. 28.
DIVISION 1
Newport Harbor 1, Westlake 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 4, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1
DIVISION 2
Ayala 3, San Marino 0
Millikan 1, Bonita 0
DIVISION 3
Crescenta Valley 2, Paloma Valley 0
Quartz Hill 2, Simi Valley 0
DIVISION 4
San Jacinto 3, Arcadia 2
Immaculate Heart 0, Chino 0 (Immaculate Heart wins in shootout)
DIVISION 5
Coachella Valley 4, Artesia 3
Del Sol 1, Sultana 1 (Del Sol wins 6-5 in shootout)
DIVISION 6
Ocean View 1, Palmdale Aerospace 0
Segerstrom 3, Grace 1
DIVISION 7
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 0, Savanna 0 (PC wins in shootout)
Azusa 2, Cate 1
DIVISION 8
Buckley 2, Mountain View 1
Webb 2, Big Bear 1
Note: Finals Feb. 27 or 28.