Prep talk: JSerra’s Godschoice Eboigbodin is impressing in two sports

JSerra High has an athlete, Godschoice Eboigbodin, whose size and athleticism are earning rave reviews in two sports. People are calling him a “beast.”

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior played football for the first time last fall and was so impressive that college recruiters immediately became enamored with his potential.

Now in basketball, which he has much more experience playing, he continues to rise. He had 19 points and 15 rebounds Friday night when JSerra defeated Inglewood 103-91 to advance to the Southern Section Division 1 championship game.

There’s also his outgoing personality.

Early in the season, he was so aggressive he got into foul trouble. Now he’s in “basketball shape,” coach Keith Wilkinson said, and the Lions are surging with him and 6-9 Ryan Doane combining their talents inside.

Eboigbodin also can make free throws, so when opponents foul him, he can take advantage.

Football still looks like his future sport in college, but he’s sure having fun playing basketball.

