The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Freshman Louis Lappe of Harvard-Westlake receives congratulations after his first high school hit.

A look at The Times’ high school top 25 baseball rankings for the Southland after the first week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-0): Twins James and Miles Clark commit to Duke; 1

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (0-0): Lancers begin season Friday against Crespi; 2

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-0): Texas commit Ira Rootman hits two home runs, gets six RBIs; 3

4. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-0-1): Jared Grindlinger reclassifies to become potential first-round draft pick; 4

5. CORONA (1-0): Danny DeLaTorre hits two home runs in opening game; 5

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-0): Three pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts in opening win; 6

7. ROYAL (1-0): Face Santa Monica on Tuesday; 8

8. NORCO (2-0): Dylan Seward is already hot at the plate; 14

9. CYPRESS (1-1): Face Harvard-Westlake on Friday; 9

10. SIERRA CANYON (1-1): Host Huntington Beach on Tuesday; 10

11. MATER DEI (0-0): Open on the road on Tuesday against Capistrano Valley; 12

12. EL DORADO (1-0): Win over Sierra Canyon shows off pitching; 18

13. ARCADIA (0-1); Was blanked by Charter Oak in opener; 11

14. AQUINAS (0-0): Open against Grand Terrace on Tuesday; 13

15. LA MIRADA (1-0): Two hits to start season for freshman Blake Barberena; 16

16. CORONA CENTENNIAL (0-1): 3-1 loss to Garden Grove Pacifica; 15

17. SOUTH HILLS (2-0): So far, so good with the pitching; 17

18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-0): Carson Sheffer begins season with two doubles, home run; 19

19. JSERRA (0-0): It’s time to get first look at outfielder Blake Bowen; 20

20. LOYOLA (1-0-1): Matthew Favela starts with three hits; 21

21. AYALA (1-0): Caleb Trugman debuts with eight strikeouts; 22

22. BONITA (1-0): Four scoreless innings from Ryder Gibson; 23

23. GAHR (1-0): Hitters came through in 16-3 win; 24

24. VILLA PARK (1-0): Jack McGuire starts with seven strikeouts in five innings; 25

25. MIRA COSTA (3-0): Strong pitching depth to start season; NR