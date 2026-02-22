Three-point ace Jack Levey proving to be a fan favorite for surging Palisades

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A half dozen little kids have come out of the bleachers seeking high fives from any Palisades High basketball player. Jack Levey, the smallest player on the court, responds to the delight of the fanatics. Receiving recognition and giving back to those rooting for you is among the most memorable parts of the high school sports experience.

Palisades is on the verge of winning its first upper division City Section basketball championship since 1969. The Dolphins will play Cleveland on Friday night at 8 p.m. at L.A. Southwest College for the Open Division title.

Levey, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, is the secret weapon who shows up when the Dolphins’ three stars — freshman Phillip Reed and junior twins EJ and OJ Popoola — need a little help.

“All the attention is on them,” he said. “I’m always open.”

His contribution comes in the form of making three-pointers.

“I practice all the time,” Levey said. “Any time I’m in the gym, I’m shooting threes. That’s why I know if I’m going to play in college, I have to be able to shoot threes.”

If he’s not shooting 400 threes a day at practice, he’s in the backyard at home in Westchester shooting threes on a hoop, with his father feeding him passes.

Layup or three? Jack Levey prefers threes. Pali by 12. pic.twitter.com/2eT1spAeZG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 22, 2026

He has made 103 threes this season. During Palisades’ 71-56 semifinal victory over San Pedro on Saturday night, he stole the ball and was leading the fast break for what looked like could have been a breakaway layup. Instead, he pulled up on the wing and made a three.

“I’m more comfortable shooting a transition three than getting to the basket,” he said. “I feel like a three is a layup.”

Coach Jeff Bryant has given him the green light to pretty much shoot from anywhere. In a game against Westchester this season, he was 11 for 12 from three-point range.

Jack Levey celebrates a big win in the Dolphins’ return to their home court against Western League rival Fairfax. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

“I couldn’t miss,” he said. “It was so fun. It was the best.”

Other coaches in the Western League know they must pay attention to Levey or suffer the consequences.

“He’s one person we game plan for to limit his looks,” University coach Steve Ackerman said. “He’s an exceptional three-point shooter and has even improved over last season.”

Levey’s journey wasn’t necessarily supposed to turn him into a three-point shooter. Growing up, he was usually the tallest player on his youth team. Then he stopped growing and saw others pass him by. When he entered high school, he had to re-invent himself.

“I thought I was going to be 6-3,” he said. “I have to be able to shoot the ball.”

You’d have to know nothing about basketball these days to fail to guess who his favorite player is.

“Steph Curry,” he said. “That’s my GOAT.”

In a season where the overall talent level in City Section basketball probably reached a new low, the young talent at Palisades provides a starting point to move forward. Reed, the talented freshman, had 29 points Saturday in the semifinals.

And from a fan perspective, waiting for Levey to launch one of his threes offers a moment of excitement and entertainment that even makes little kids look up and put down their video games to see if the ball goes in.