Prep talk: El Camino Real’s December twins like baseball and music

Hudson (left) and Chance December are El Camino Real baseball players and talented musicians.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
When you ask twins Hudson and Chance December about their unusual last name, it’s like there’s a secret to be kept.

In fact, the two junior baseball players at El Camino Real have a famous father who changed his last name to December. That’s Nathan December, a rock guitarist who was a side musician with R.E.M. and the Goo Goo Dolls.

His love for music has been passed on to the twins. Both play piano and guitar. They’re involved in El Camino Real’s arts program.

As for baseball, they both played for El Camino Real’s championship junior varsity team last season and are trying to find a spot on the 10-time City championship varsity team that won the title last season at Dodger Stadium.

If El Camino Real could only transport a piano to the baseball field, the December boys probably would deliver a cool national anthem.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
