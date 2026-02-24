Prep talk: Junior Abbigail Gomez helps Granada Hills Kennedy girls basketball return to relevancy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

During the early1980s, under coach Craig Raub and with the help of the DeCree sisters, Toya, Fonda and Diane, Granada Hills Kennedy was the best basketball program in the City Section and one of the best in Southern California. Toya, Fonda and Diane ended up playing for Arizona State, Oregon State and Texas A&M, respectively. Toya became a coach and the mother of the NBA Holiday boys, Justin, Jrue and Aaron.

Kennedy won a City Division II title in 2023, but the Golden Cougars are trying to return to relevancy this season having advanced to the City Section Division I final on Saturday against El Camino Real at 4 p.m. at Pasadena City College.

Here's the City Section championship schedule for basketball. pic.twitter.com/gk8n7yZ9GO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 23, 2026

One of the standouts is Abbigail Gomez, a transfer from Highland who’s averaging 15 points. Her parents played football and soccer at San Fernando High. She also plays for Kennedy’s flag football team.

She made a game-clinching three in the fourth quarter on Saturday to help beat San Pedro. Afterward, she turned to the crowd and blew a kiss.

“That’s for my close friends and family,” she said.

She might be even more excited if the Golden Cougars can win a City title on Friday.

