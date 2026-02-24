Prep sports roundup: Notre Dame baseball team shows off its power in 9-7 win

Jacob Madrid (left) hit two home runs and Troy Trejo had the game-winning two-run home run in the seventh inning for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a 9-7 win over El Dorado.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is supposed to rely on its pitching this season, but the Knights found themselves in a slugfest with host El Dorado on Tuesday and turned loose power hitters Jacob Madrid and Troy Trejo to pull out a 9-7 victory.

Madrid hit two home runs and had four RBIs. Trejo broke a 7-7 tie with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning.

AJ LaSota pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Notre Dame improved to 3-0.

Xavi Cadena had a home run and three RBIs for El Dorado.

Santa Margarita 4, Harvard-Westlake 3: Cooper Holland went three for three and the Eagles (2-1) got a strong five-inning outing from Tyler George for the road victory.

Sierra Canyon 5, Huntington Beach 2: The Trailblazers waited until Oilers ace Jared Grindlinger finished his four innings before taking charge for the home win. Grindlinger allowed no hits and no runs. Armando Solorio threw three shutout innings of relief in the win. Dane Cunningham had a home run for Huntington Beach.

Gahr 6, Crespi 1: Bryce Morrison had two hits and two RBIs and Luis Alonso threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts for 2-0 Gahr.

Corona 4, Etiwanda 2: Trey Ebel contributed two hits and Anthony Murphy made his pitching debut, throwing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to get the save for Corona.

Norco 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 0: Landon Hovermale turned in a dominating mound performance with 15 strikeouts and one walk while giving up one hit in 6 2/3 innings. Dylan Seward, Jordan Ayala and Jayden Serna each had two hits.

Servite 8, Loyola 1: John Sullivan hit a grand slam and Gavin Gonzalez contributed three hits for Servite.

Foothill 5, Los Alamitos 3: Evan Kim had a two-run double for Foothill. He finished with three RBIs.

Chaparral 23, Eisenhower 0: Griffin Fien went four for five in the five-inning mercy rule game. Jaiden Lopez hit three doubles.

Cypress 8, West Ranch 2: Hibiki Suzuki had two hits and four RBIs for Cypress while Tate Belfanti struck out 10 in four innings.

Edison 4, Mission Viejo 2: Will Stanley struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings for Edison.

Long Beach Millikan 5, Banning 0: Maison Crommie threw six scoreless innings, striking out seven.

Bell 1, Palos Verdes 0: Rigoberto Baltazar threw six scoreless innings for Bell.

Royal 5, Santa Monica 0: Ethan Hall homered and Dustin Dunnwoody struck out nine and gave up one hit in five innings.

Softball

JSerra 4, Riverside Poly 0: Liliana Escobar struck out 15 for JSerra, which also defeated South Hills 2-0.