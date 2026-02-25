‘It’s a big mess’: City Section soccer playoffs rocked by forfeits

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The City Section boys’ soccer playoffs are in turmoil.

On Wednesday, City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos announced that Marquez and South East have been removed from the Open Division playoffs because of ineligible players that violated CIF bylaw 600, which bans players from participating in outside leagues during the season of their sport. Both players are involved with MLS Next, a soccer development program.

South East reached the Open Division final after beating Marquez in the semifinals. Marquez was scheduled to face El Camino Real in the final but now is also out. As a result, two schools that were beaten in the first round, Birmingham and Venice, will play Thursday at Birmingham for the right to face El Camino Real at 6 p.m. at Pasadena City College on Saturday for the Open Division title.

But there are more problems. At least four Birmingham players, thinking their season had ended, have already started playing for their club teams, so they won’t be eligible to play for the Patriots on Thursday.

Franklin was also removed from the playoffs, and Chatsworth and L.A. Jordan forfeited games this season for similar reasons.

“It’s a big mess,” Lagos said.

Birmingham athletic director Rick Prizant, whose school is part of the West Valley League, is proposing to change bylaw 600.

“This proves we should get rid of the rule,” he said.

Lagos emphasizes before the season to coaches that players can’t play in club competitions or in showcases during their high school soccer season. Lagos said she doesn’t believe any of the head coaches were aware of the violations. She received an email last week informing her of a possible South East violation and another Monday regarding Marquez.