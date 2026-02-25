Prep baseball roundup: Oaks Christian, Calabasas advance to Easton tournament final

Left-hander Connor Sahagan of Oaks Christian threw four no-hit innings in a 2-1 win over Bishop Alemany.

It will be two Marmonte League baseball rivals matching up in the Easton tournament championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Birmingham.

Pitchers Connor Sahagan and Gavin Geyer combined on a no-hitter in Oaks Christian’s 2-1 win over Bishop Alemany. Luke Puls hit two doubles, including a two-run double in the fifth inning. Geyer struck out five and retired all nine batters in order in three innings of relief.

Oaks Christian (4-0) will play Calabasas (4-0), a 4-2 winner over St. Francis. Auron Blackledge had three hits and Michael Morales got the save with two scoreless innings of relief. Jayden Singer had two hits. Lucas Becerra had three hits for St. Francis.

Chaparral 19, Knight 4: Dean Mariani contributed four hits and three RBIs while Griffin Fien had three hits and three RBIs.

Camarillo 3, Valencia 1: Ryan Coyne gave up two hits in a complete-game performance for Camarillo.

Corona Santiago 3, Los Alamitos 2: Striker Pence, Johnny Thorton and Josh Angulo each had two hits for Santiago. Jerry Garfiaz homered for Los Alamitos.

El Camino Real 3, Rio Mesa 2: Cameron Rosenberg threw his first complete game in varsity baseball, striking out five for the Royals. Football standout Shane Bogacz had a two-run triple.

Granada Hills 14, Ventura 3: Michael Quintana had two hits and three RBIs for the Highlanders.

San Marcos 7, Simi Valley 2: Mason Crang hit a three-run home run in the first inning for San Marcos.

Birmingham 4, Agoura 3: The Patriots rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Ethan Dalumpines had the walk-off hit. Carlos Acuna struck out seven and gave up two hits in six innings.

Verdugo Hills 2, Garfield 0: Michael Wong had a two-run single while Jack Iafrate and Jared Smith combined on a three-hit shutout.

Paraclete 10, Cleveland 3: Christian Saenz had three hits and four RBIs while Gabe Villanueva went four for four to lead Paraclete.

Quartz Hill 18, Chatsworth 3: Seth Humphreys had two doubles, a single and three RBIs for Quartz Hill.

Thousand Oaks 2, Mira Costa 1: Dane Bacon threw three innings of scoreless relief to hand a rare defeat to Mira Costa ace Garrett Jacobs, who struck out 10 and walked none in six innings.

Fullerton 7, Northwood 1: Sammy Chacon finished with three hits for 3-0 Fullerton.

Hart 7, Buena 6: Jaiden Chan contributed three hits for Hart.

Taft 10, Palisades 8: The Toreadors scored six runs in the seventh, then hung on for the win. Josh Friedman had two hits and two RBIs.