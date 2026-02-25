Prep talk: Parents are multitasking at high school baseball games

Omar Sahagan, father of Oaks Christian pitcher Connor Shahagan, carring around his laptop while keeping score while monitoring live stream via GameChanger and watching his son pitch.

It’s nerve-racking enough for parents watching their son or daughter pitch. Imagine what Omar Sahagan goes through when his son, Connor, is on the mound for Oaks Christian High‘s baseball team and he’s trying to multitask with responsibilities of carrying around a laptop so he can score the game for GameChanger while also monitoring the live steam he set up with a camera.

“It’s beyond nerve-racking,” he said.

Technology is changing high school baseball for teams and parents. pic.twitter.com/FhPTA8bEdv — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 24, 2026

In case no one has noticed, take a look at all the devices hanging from nets or fences at baseball fields. They are cameras from parents, players and teams trying to capture video and produce metrics, whether for hitting or pitching as well as provide highlights. Technology continues to change the way highlights and information can be shared on cellphones or computers.

Sahagan seems to enjoy his contributions to the Oaks Christian program, but watching his son remains his priority, which can be challenging when he’s pitching, producing moments of anxiety.

But it’s a lesson for others — multitasking is now part of sports life in the 21st century and is only going to keep expanding with changes in technology.

