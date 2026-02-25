Advertisement
Prep talk: Parents are multitasking at high school baseball games

Omar Sahagan, father of Oaks Christian pitcher Connor Shahagan, carries around a laptop while keeping score.
Omar Sahagan, father of Oaks Christian pitcher Connor Shahagan, carring around his laptop while keeping score while monitoring live stream via GameChanger and watching his son pitch.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
It’s nerve-racking enough for parents watching their son or daughter pitch. Imagine what Omar Sahagan goes through when his son, Connor, is on the mound for Oaks Christian High‘s baseball team and he’s trying to multitask with responsibilities of carrying around a laptop so he can score the game for GameChanger while also monitoring the live steam he set up with a camera.

“It’s beyond nerve-racking,” he said.

In case no one has noticed, take a look at all the devices hanging from nets or fences at baseball fields. They are cameras from parents, players and teams trying to capture video and produce metrics, whether for hitting or pitching as well as provide highlights. Technology continues to change the way highlights and information can be shared on cellphones or computers.

Sahagan seems to enjoy his contributions to the Oaks Christian program, but watching his son remains his priority, which can be challenging when he’s pitching, producing moments of anxiety.

But it’s a lesson for others — multitasking is now part of sports life in the 21st century and is only going to keep expanding with changes in technology.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

