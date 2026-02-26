Prep talk: Early season look at City Section’s top baseball teams

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Who are the top teams to watch in City Section high school baseball and likely contenders to reach Dodger Stadium?

1. BIRMINGHAM: The Patriots have two quality starting pitchers, led by sophomore Carlos Acuna, plus an experienced closer, so if they play defense and get a little hitting, reaching Dodger Stadium will be no surprise.

2. EL CAMINO REAL: The defending City champions lost key players from the pitching staff to graduation but members from an outstanding junior varsity team are already showing signs they can handle the pressure of varsity ball.

3. NARBONNE: The Gauchos have an early-season win over Bell that will help them come playoff time.

4. BELL: Two years ago, Bell won it all, and several players from that team are off to good starts, led by Jayden Rojas. A 1-0 win over Palos Verdes was impressive behind pitcher Rigoberto Baltazar.

5. SYLMAR: Pitcher Alex Martinez and power-hitting outfielder Rickee Luevano are capable of having big seasons.

6. CARSON: The Colts have plenty of experience back to contend in Marine League.

7. SUN VALLEY POLY: Wins over Agoura and Quartz Hill show the Parrots are favorites to win East Valley League.

8. CLEVELAND: Just trust All-City player Joshua Pearlstein to make the Cavaliers strong in West Valley League.

9. VENICE: The Gondoliers went 29-4 last season and will need strong play from returnee Xander Lippman.

10. SAN FERNANDO: Tigers can be Sylmar’s strongest opponent in the Valley Mission League.

