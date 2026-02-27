Prep sports roundup: No. 1 St. John Bosco begins baseball season with shutout

St. John Bosco pitcher Julian Garcia, who missed the 2025 season with an injury, threw four shutout innings on Friday.

Defending Southern Section Division 1 baseball champion St. John Bosco began its season Friday with an 8-0 win over La Serna.

Julian Garcia, who missed last season while recovering from an arm injury, was impressive in his debut. He struck out five with no walks and no hits in four innings. Closer Jack Champlin continued to throw blanks, getting the final two outs, one on a strikeout.

Noah Everly had three hits and James Clark added two hits and two RBIs.

Orange Lutheran 10, Crespi 0: Gary Morse struck out eight in five innings and Brady Murrietta had two hits and two RBIs for the Lancers.

Gahr 1, El Dorado 0: A ninth-inning run for Gahr ended the pitching duel. Jake Ourique allowed one hit in six innings for Gahr.

JSerra 17, Prosper (Texas) 9: Brise Boop had a home run, a double and four RBIs and Blake Bowen homered and finished with thee hits for JSerra in Texas.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2, Servite 0: Beckett Berg allowed three hits in six innings. Jacob Madrid and Malakye Matsumoto each had two hits for 4-0 Notre Dame.

Granada Hills 6, Sylmar 1: Max Szczech had a home run, a double and a single for the Highlanders.

Moorpark 7, Rio Mesa 3: Carson Cerny had a home run, a triple and five RBIs for Moorpark. He also struck out three in three innings. Cody Brossard threw four shutout innings of relief.

Hart 4, Bishop Alemany 2: Hayden Rhodes and Jaiden Chan had RBI hits for Hart, which received six shutout innings from pitcher Cayden Kollasch.

South Hills 4, Bonita 0: Carson Baker threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts for South Hills. Richie Soto hit a home run.

Los Alamitos 8, Yucaipa 1: Cruz Derrico had a two-run double and Will McCullough had two hits and two RBIs for Los Alamitos.

El Camino Real 8, Sun Valley Poly 5: An eight-run third inning propelled the Royals. Hunter December gave up no runs in five innings for El Camino Real. RJ De la Rosa had two hits and two RBIs. Blake Dubin had a double, a single and three RBIs.

Sierra Canyon 3, West Ranch 1: Kingston Monette and Mac Kennedy combined on a five-hitter for Sierra Canyon.

Bell 10, South El Monte 1: Adolfo Esquivel finished with two hits and two RBIs and also threw four hitless innings.

La Canada 9, Arcadia 2: Will Park and Joe Bell each had two hits and two RBIs for La Canada. Scott Burns struck out seven.

Santa Margarita 4, Loyola 3: The Eagles picked up a run in the top of the seventh to beat their second Mission League team this week. Warren Gravely IV contributed two doubles.

Westlake 6, Highland 1: Blake Miller and Dylan Lee had two hits each for Westlake.

Fountain Valley 4, Tesoro 1: Josh Grack had three hits, including a home run, to lead Fountain Valley. He also threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Carson 5, West Torrance 0: Skylar Vinson threw five scoreless innings and also had two hits for the Colts.

Newport Harbor 6, Foothill 1: Gavin Guy struck out seven and had two hits for 5-0 Newport Harbor. Henry Mann went three for three.

Boys basketball

Gardena Serra 57, Pilibos 51: Chinemerem Anyikwa scored 25 points to help Serra win the Southern Section Division 5 championship at Azusa Pacific. Demetri Galadjian scored 23 points for Pilibos.

Girls basketball

St. Margaret’s 57, Murrieta Valley 41: Jayden Witten had 19 points, one of four players in double figures, to help St. Margaret’s win the Division 3 championshp.

Savanna 46, Warren 25: Jazara Madrid led Savanna to the Division 6 title with 16 points.