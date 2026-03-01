City Section and Southern Section boys’ and girls’ soccer championship scores
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
CITY SECTION
Saturday’s Results
BOYS
At Pasadena City College
OPEN DIVISION
#1 El Camino Real 1, #3 Birmingham 1 (ECR wins 5-4 in shootout)
DIVISION II
#6 Garfield 1, #17 Canoga Park 1 (Garfield wins in shootout)
At Birmingham High
DIVISION I
#5 Chatsworth 2, #6 Cleveland 1
DIVISION III
#12 North Hollywood 2, #23 Sun Valley Magnet 0
DIVISION IV
#8 LA Roosevelt 0, #18 Port of LA (Roosevelt wins 6-5 in shootout)
GIRLS
At Pasadena City College
DIVISION I
#1 Birmingham 2, #3 Wilmington Banning 2 (Birmingham wins 3-1 in shootout)
DIVISION II
#19 Bravo 2, #1 South East 1
DIVISION III
#4 Marquez 0, #6 Verdugo Hills 0 (Marquez wins 3-1 in shootout)
At Birmingham High
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Cleveland 1, #7 Granada Hills 0
DIVISION IV
#10 Sun Valley Poly 1, #12 Monroe 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Friday’s Results
BOYS
DIVISION 6
Animo Leadership 4, Ontario Christian 2
GIRLS
DIVISION 6
Segerstrom 4, Ocean View 0
Saturday’s Results
BOYS
At Fred Kelly Stadium
OPEN DIVISION
Mater Dei 2, Orange Lutheran 0
DIVISION 1
Santa Monica 4, Fontana 1
DIVISION 5
Santa Ana Valley 2, Esperanza 1
At Veterans Stadium
DIVISION 2
Bishop Amat 2, Newport Harbor 1
DIVISION 3
Los Alamitos d. Calabasas, forfeit
At Orange Coast College
DIVISION 8
Rio Hondo Prep 1, Orange County Pacifica Christian 0 (overtime)
At Host Sites
DIVISION 4
Irvine University 3, Granite Hills 0
DIVISION 7
Pasadena Poly 3, Palmdale Charter Academy 0
GIRLS
At Fred Kelly Stadium
OPEN DIVISION
Santa Margarita 3, Mater Dei 0
At Veterans Stadium
DIVISION 1
Eastvale Roosevelt 1, Newport Harbor 0
DIVISION 2
Millikan 1, Ayala 0
At Glendale College
DIVISION 4
Immaculate Heart 1, San Jacinto 1 (Immaculate Heart wins 5-4 in shootout)
At Host Sites
DIVISION 3
Quartz Hill 4, Crescenta Valley 0
DIVISION 5
Coachella Valley 3, Del Sol 2
DIVISION 7
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 1, Azusa 0
DIVISION 8
Webb 4, Buckley 0