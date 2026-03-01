Advertisement
High School Sports

City Section and Southern Section boys’ and girls’ soccer championship scores

By Los Angeles Times Staff
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS

CITY SECTION

Saturday’s Results

BOYS

At Pasadena City College

OPEN DIVISION

#1 El Camino Real 1, #3 Birmingham 1 (ECR wins 5-4 in shootout)

DIVISION II

#6 Garfield 1, #17 Canoga Park 1 (Garfield wins in shootout)

At Birmingham High

DIVISION I

#5 Chatsworth 2, #6 Cleveland 1

DIVISION III

#12 North Hollywood 2, #23 Sun Valley Magnet 0

DIVISION IV

#8 LA Roosevelt 0, #18 Port of LA (Roosevelt wins 6-5 in shootout)

GIRLS

At Pasadena City College

DIVISION I

#1 Birmingham 2, #3 Wilmington Banning 2 (Birmingham wins 3-1 in shootout)

DIVISION II

#19 Bravo 2, #1 South East 1

DIVISION III

#4 Marquez 0, #6 Verdugo Hills 0 (Marquez wins 3-1 in shootout)

At Birmingham High

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Cleveland 1, #7 Granada Hills 0

DIVISION IV

#10 Sun Valley Poly 1, #12 Monroe 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Friday’s Results

BOYS

DIVISION 6

Animo Leadership 4, Ontario Christian 2

GIRLS

DIVISION 6

Segerstrom 4, Ocean View 0

Saturday’s Results

BOYS

At Fred Kelly Stadium

OPEN DIVISION

Mater Dei 2, Orange Lutheran 0

DIVISION 1

Santa Monica 4, Fontana 1

DIVISION 5

Santa Ana Valley 2, Esperanza 1

At Veterans Stadium

DIVISION 2

Bishop Amat 2, Newport Harbor 1

DIVISION 3

Los Alamitos d. Calabasas, forfeit

At Orange Coast College

DIVISION 8

Rio Hondo Prep 1, Orange County Pacifica Christian 0 (overtime)

At Host Sites

DIVISION 4

Irvine University 3, Granite Hills 0

DIVISION 7

Pasadena Poly 3, Palmdale Charter Academy 0

GIRLS

At Fred Kelly Stadium

OPEN DIVISION

Santa Margarita 3, Mater Dei 0

At Veterans Stadium

DIVISION 1

Eastvale Roosevelt 1, Newport Harbor 0

DIVISION 2

Millikan 1, Ayala 0

At Glendale College

DIVISION 4

Immaculate Heart 1, San Jacinto 1 (Immaculate Heart wins 5-4 in shootout)

At Host Sites

DIVISION 3

Quartz Hill 4, Crescenta Valley 0

DIVISION 5

Coachella Valley 3, Del Sol 2

DIVISION 7

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 1, Azusa 0

DIVISION 8

Webb 4, Buckley 0

