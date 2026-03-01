El Camino Real wins City Section Open Division boys soccer title on penalty kicks

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

It only figured that after one of the strangest weeks in City Section soccer history in which six teams were eliminated from the playoffs because of ineligible players and the lights went out for 15 minutes in the middle of overtime of the Open Division boys’ final between El Camino Real and Birmingham, it took penalty kicks late into Saturday night to decide the final match of the City season at Pasadena City College.

El Camino Real won its ninth City title thanks to Jayden De La Cruz, the sixth ECR player to try a penalty kick, delivering the decisive goal to beat its longtime rival. The game had been tied 1-1 after regulation when the Royals got a late goal from sophomore Tiago Valdez. El Camino Real goalie Isaac Ortega stopped two shots during penalty kicks.

Birmingham lost twice to El Camino Real in league play and got a third chance when South East and Marquez forfeited their semifinal game, forcing the City Section to reinstate Birmingham, which had lost to Marquez in the first round. Birmingham defeated Venice 6-0 for the chance to play the Royals on Thursday.

In the City Open Division girls’ final, Cleveland defeated Granada Hills 1-0 on a goal by Grace Burgos.

In Southern Section Open Division boys, Mater Dei defeated Orange Lutheran 2-0. Santiago Schelotto and Isaih Covarrubias scored goals in the first half for the Monarchs

In Southern Section Open Division girls, Felicity Nguyen scored two goals in Santa Margarita’s 3-0 win over Mater Dei. The Eagles have become the dominant girls team winning a second straight Open Division title and their 10th overall.

Regional playoffs begin this week leading to the first state finals March 13-14 at Natomas High School in Sacramento.