The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Star centerfielder Anthony Murphy of Corona throws the ball while standing on a baseball field.
Star center fielder Anthony Murphy of Corona has added closing duties this season. The Panthers are 4-0.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the second week of the season:

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0): Julian Garcia returned with four scoreless innings; 1

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0): 6-foot-8 pitcher Gary Morse looked strong in opener; 2

3. CORONA (4-0): Center-fielder Anthony Murphy is throwing 92 mph fastballs as closer; 5

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-0): Catcher Jacob Madrid had big week hitting; 6

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1): James Tronstein starts with seven hits in 10 at-bats; 3

6. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-1-1): Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday; 4

7. ROYAL (4-0): 15 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings for Dean Barkman; 7

8. GAHR (3-0): Bryce Morrison is delivering as pitcher and hitter; 24

9. NORCO (2-0): Dylan Seward has eight hits in 15 at-bats; 8

10. SIERRA CANYON (3-1): Tuning up for Mission League play next week; 10

11. MATER DEI (2-0): Shutout pitching from senior Kai Bratton; 11

12. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-0): Lions win Easton tournament championship; 18

13. CYPRESS (2-2): Face Capistrano Valley on Tuesday; 9

14. EL DORADO (2-2): Battled Notre Dame, Gahr to close losses; 12

15. AQUINAS (1-0): Play at Oaks Christian on Saturday; 14

16. LA MIRADA (3-1): Five hits for junior Michael Burgueno; 15

17. SOUTH HILLS (4-0): Carson Baker is coming through on the mound; 17

18. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1): Senior Aiden Simpson is hitting .667; 16

19. CHARTER OAK (4-0): Martin Luna is nine for 12 with eight RBIs; NR

20. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1): Wins over Harvard-Westlake, Loyola; NR

21. JSERRA (2-2): Texas trip reveals Lions can hit; 19

22. EL SEGUNDO (4-0): Logan Brooks has 10 RBIs, two home runs; NR

23. AYALA (2-1): 1-0 loss to Arcadia; 21

24. VILLA PARK (3-1-1): Eight hits for Gunner Santillo; 24

25. BONITA (2-1-1): Eight strikeouts for pitcher Ryder Gibson; 22

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

