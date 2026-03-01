The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the second week of the season:
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-0): Julian Garcia returned with four scoreless innings; 1
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0): 6-foot-8 pitcher Gary Morse looked strong in opener; 2
3. CORONA (4-0): Center-fielder Anthony Murphy is throwing 92 mph fastballs as closer; 5
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-0): Catcher Jacob Madrid had big week hitting; 6
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1): James Tronstein starts with seven hits in 10 at-bats; 3
6. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-1-1): Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday; 4
7. ROYAL (4-0): 15 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings for Dean Barkman; 7
8. GAHR (3-0): Bryce Morrison is delivering as pitcher and hitter; 24
9. NORCO (2-0): Dylan Seward has eight hits in 15 at-bats; 8
10. SIERRA CANYON (3-1): Tuning up for Mission League play next week; 10
11. MATER DEI (2-0): Shutout pitching from senior Kai Bratton; 11
12. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-0): Lions win Easton tournament championship; 18
13. CYPRESS (2-2): Face Capistrano Valley on Tuesday; 9
14. EL DORADO (2-2): Battled Notre Dame, Gahr to close losses; 12
15. AQUINAS (1-0): Play at Oaks Christian on Saturday; 14
16. LA MIRADA (3-1): Five hits for junior Michael Burgueno; 15
17. SOUTH HILLS (4-0): Carson Baker is coming through on the mound; 17
18. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1): Senior Aiden Simpson is hitting .667; 16
19. CHARTER OAK (4-0): Martin Luna is nine for 12 with eight RBIs; NR
20. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1): Wins over Harvard-Westlake, Loyola; NR
21. JSERRA (2-2): Texas trip reveals Lions can hit; 19
22. EL SEGUNDO (4-0): Logan Brooks has 10 RBIs, two home runs; NR
23. AYALA (2-1): 1-0 loss to Arcadia; 21
24. VILLA PARK (3-1-1): Eight hits for Gunner Santillo; 24
25. BONITA (2-1-1): Eight strikeouts for pitcher Ryder Gibson; 22