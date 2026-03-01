Sierra Canyon boys and girls basketball to play in regional double-header Saturday

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

No school had swept the boys and girls Southern Section Open Division basketball championships in the same season. Sierra Canyon pulled it off on Saturday night, and both teams received No. 1 seeds for the Southern California regional playoffs that begin on Tuesday leading up to the state championships March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Both teams will have to be beaten on their home court in Chatsworth to be denied a trip to Sacramento.

Sierra Canyon’s boys’ team drew a first-round bye in a six-team tournament and will host the winner of Wednesday’s game between Santa Margarita at Redondo Union on Saturday. Harvard-Westlake is the No. 2 seed and will play host to the winner of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Santa Maria St. Joseph.

There’s only four teams in the Open Division girls’ tournament. Top-seeded Sierra Canyon will host Sage Hill in what will be a boys-girls doubleheader on Saturday. No. 2 Ontario Christian will play host to Etiwanda.

In Division 1 boys, La Mirada finally gets a state playoff home game after being the No. 12 seed in the Southern Section Open Division and reaching the semifinals. The Matadores are seeded No. 1 and will host Mater Dei on Tuesday in a competitive 16-team field. Corona Centennial is No. 2, Crespi No. 3 and St. John Bosco No. 4.

The regional finals will take place March 10.