Sierra Canyon boys and girls basketball to play in regional double-header Saturday
No school had swept the boys and girls Southern Section Open Division basketball championships in the same season. Sierra Canyon pulled it off on Saturday night, and both teams received No. 1 seeds for the Southern California regional playoffs that begin on Tuesday leading up to the state championships March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Both teams will have to be beaten on their home court in Chatsworth to be denied a trip to Sacramento.
Sierra Canyon’s boys’ team drew a first-round bye in a six-team tournament and will host the winner of Wednesday’s game between Santa Margarita at Redondo Union on Saturday. Harvard-Westlake is the No. 2 seed and will play host to the winner of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Santa Maria St. Joseph.
There’s only four teams in the Open Division girls’ tournament. Top-seeded Sierra Canyon will host Sage Hill in what will be a boys-girls doubleheader on Saturday. No. 2 Ontario Christian will play host to Etiwanda.
In Division 1 boys, La Mirada finally gets a state playoff home game after being the No. 12 seed in the Southern Section Open Division and reaching the semifinals. The Matadores are seeded No. 1 and will host Mater Dei on Tuesday in a competitive 16-team field. Corona Centennial is No. 2, Crespi No. 3 and St. John Bosco No. 4.
The regional finals will take place March 10.