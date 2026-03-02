Prep talk: Birmingham’s Slava Shahbazyan celebrates winning state wrestling title

Slava Shahbazyan of Birmingham won the state wrestling title at 165 pounds in Bakersfield.

Three years ago, as a 14-year-old freshman, Slava Shahbazyan made it to Bakersfield for the state wrestling championships.

“It was good to get experience that young,” he said.

Then came Saturday night when he had a breakthrough moment, winning the state 165-pound championship as a 17-year-old senior for Birmingham High.

“It means everything to me,” he said. “It took four years.”

Congratulations to Madison Black on an incredible achievement! Madison went undefeated this past weekend at the CIF State Wrestling Championships, capturing the 2026 state title at 130 pounds.

Shahbazyan, who transferred from Chaminade after his sophomore year, is set to attend Stanford and still in the hunt to be valedictorian at Birmingham. Coach Jimmy Medeiros said he was close to winning last season before finishing fourth.

“He got a lot better,” Medeiros said.

Shahbazyan has been wrestling since he was 8. “My father loves wrestling,” he said.

Two St. John Bosco wrestlers, Jesse Grajeda at 144 pounds and Michael Romero at 150 pounds, also won state titles.

