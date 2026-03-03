Prep sports roundup: Harvard-Westlake gets walk-off win over Huntington Beach

Ethan Price of Harvard-Westlake had plenty to celebrate. He drove the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Huntington Beach.

After blowing a three-run lead, Harvard-Westlake still came out on top with a 4-3 victory over Huntington Beach on Tuesday when Ethan Price delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Wolverines (4-1) took a 3-0 lead over Huntington Beach ace Jared Grindlinger. Ira Rootman had a sacrifice fly and two more runs were scored after a bunt and bases-loaded walk. The Oilers scored three runs in the sixth to tie the score, with a two-run double by Maxx Hopkins the big hit. James Venick gave up no runs in three innings of relief with five strikeouts.

Calabasas 4, Palisades 1: Jayden Singer drove in two runs and Conner Kingston picked up another save for 5-1 Calabasas.

Sierra Canyon 7, Etiwanda 5: Dezi Delgado had a two-run double and Aiden Jahng homered to lead the Trailblazers.

Palos Verdes 3, Royal 0: Jonah Cohen threw four shutout innings and was joined by three other pitchers in the nonleague upset of previously unbeaten Royal, which got seven strikeouts in five innings by Dustin Dunwoody.

Narbonne 3, Edison 2: Micah Mercado picked up the pitching win for Narbonne. Raul Izquierdo had two hits.

Cypress 16, Capistrano Valley 0: Tyler Vladic had three hits and Dylan Keliiholokai contributed three RBIs for Cypress. Drew Slevcove struck out 12 in five innings.

St. Francis 12, Channel Islands 1: Jake Smith had two hits and two RBIs for St. Francis.

Chaminade 6, Mira Costa 0: Robby Morgan and Drew Kostich hit home runs and Jackson Schroeder struck out six in three innings.

Ayala 8, Damien 3: Jaden Valenzuela homered and Caleb Trugman had two hits for Ayala.

Villa Park 3, Fullerton 1: Logan Hoppe threw a complete game with five strikeouts.