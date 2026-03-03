Prep talk: Edison produces the Sunset League surfers of the year

Jesse Rapp, left, and Ryan Kliem were co-surfers of the year in the Sunset League.

Life is going pretty good when you get to rise at 6 a.m. for surfing class and enjoy riding the waves before academic classes begin.

For Edison High’s Jesse Rapp and Ryan Kliem, they’ve been paying attention. Each was selected the surfer of the year for boys and girls, respectively, in the Sunset Surf League.

“It’s a great way to start off the day,” Rapp said.

Classes take place at River Jetties Beach in Newport Beach. Edison won the league team title competing against surfers from Marina, Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Newport Beach Pacifica Christian.

Rapp also plays guitar in a school band. Winning the surfer of the year award “really meant a lot,” he said.

He played volleyball as a freshman, but he said of surfing, “It’s great to connect with other schools and through surfing.”

