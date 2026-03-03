Advertisement
Prep talk: Edison produces the Sunset League surfers of the year

Jesse Rapp, left, and Ryan Kliem each pose for a photo.
Jesse Rapp, left, and Ryan Kliem were co-surfers of the year in the Sunset League.
(Edison HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Life is going pretty good when you get to rise at 6 a.m. for surfing class and enjoy riding the waves before academic classes begin.

For Edison High’s Jesse Rapp and Ryan Kliem, they’ve been paying attention. Each was selected the surfer of the year for boys and girls, respectively, in the Sunset Surf League.

“It’s a great way to start off the day,” Rapp said.

Classes take place at River Jetties Beach in Newport Beach. Edison won the league team title competing against surfers from Marina, Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Newport Beach Pacifica Christian.

Rapp also plays guitar in a school band. Winning the surfer of the year award “really meant a lot,” he said.

He played volleyball as a freshman, but he said of surfing, “It’s great to connect with other schools and through surfing.”

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

