High School Sports

High school soccer: Boys’ and girls’ playoffs scores from Tuesday

By Los Angeles Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S FIRST ROUND RESULTS

BOYS
DIVISION I
#1 Mater Dei 2, #8 Santa Monica 0
#4 El Camino Real 1, #5 Placentia Valencia 0
#3 Del Norte 4, #6 JSerra 1
#2 Orange Lutheran 3, #7 St. Augustine 2

DIVISION II
#8 Sultana 3, #1 Torrey Pines 2
#4 San Pascual 4, #5 Anaheim Canyon 0
#3 Fontana 4, #6 Hilltop 1
#2 Mira Monte 0, #7 Birmingham 0 (Mira Monte wins 4-1 in shootout)

DIVISION III
#1 Bishop Amat 1, #8 Godinez 0
#4 Palisades 1, #5 Bakersfield Liberty 1 (Palisades wins 3-2 in shootout)
#6 Los Alamitos d. #3 Bonita Vista, forfeit
#7 Mt. Carmel 2, #2 Newport Harbor 1

DIVISION IV
#1 Irvine University 4, #8 Animo Leadership 2
#5 Chatsworth 4, #4 Bakersfield 1
#6 Santa Ana Valley 3, #3 La Jolla 1
#2 Granite Hills 2, #7 Esperanza 0

DIVISION V
#1 Ontario Christian 2, #8 LA Roosevelt 0
#5 Kern County Taft 2, #4 North Hollywood 1
#3 Garfield 1, #6 Orange County Pacifica Christian 1 (Garfield wins 5-4 in shootout)
#7 San Diego Lincoln 3, #2 Pasadena Poly 1

GIRLS

DIVISION I
#1 Santa Margarita 2, #8 Eastvale Roosevelt 2 (SM wins 3-2 in shootout)
#4 Cleveland 2, #5 Redondo Union 0
#6 Oaks Christian 1, #3 Mt. Carmel 0
#2 Mater Dei 5, #7 North County San Marcos 0

DIVISION II
#8 Westview 1, #1 Newport Harbor 0
#5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3, #4 Carlsbad 0
#3 Garces Memorial 1, #6 Granada Hills 0
#2 Westlake 1, #7 La Costa Canyon 0

DIVISION III
#1 Del Norte 4, #8 Palisades 3
#4 Quartz Hill 3, #5 El Diamante 0
#3 Ayala 7, #6 Crescenta Valley 2
#2 Millikan 7, #7 Tulare Western 0

DIVISION IV
#8 Segerstrom 1, #1 Birmingham 1 (Segerstrom wins 4-2 in shootout)
#5 Coachella Valley 3, #4 Ramona 2
#3 San Jacinto 1, #6 Mission Vista 0
#7 Del Sol 0, #2 Immaculate Heart 0 (Del Sol wins 4-3 in shootout)

DIVISION V
#8 Coastal Academy 1, #1 Ocean View 0
#5 Bravo 2, #4 Webb 1
#3 Delano Kennedy 2, #6 Marquez 2 (Kennedy wins in shootout)
#2 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 4, #7 Sun Valley Poly 3

Note: Semifinals 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. Thursday at higher seeds; Finals 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. Saturday at host sites; State Championships March 13-14 at Matomas High in Sacramento (times TBA).

