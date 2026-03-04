Prep sports roundup: Drew Anderson is near perfect in leading Santa Margarita to Open Division semifinals

Drew Anderson gets excited after scoring 29 points in Santa Margarita’s 75-71 win over Redondo Union.

On a night that could have been Drew Anderson’s final high school basketball game, he and his Santa Margarita teammates refused to let it happen. Anderson made all 11 of his shots, including four of four from three-point range, and contributed 29 points, but his biggest moment was making two free throws with 7.1 seconds left to clinch a 75-71 road win over Redondo Union in the Southern California regional Open Division playoffs.

The victory sends Santa Margarita (28-5) into a semifinal matchup Saturday against top-seeded Sierra Canyon, a team the Eagles lost to 70-47 on Feb. 20. Can the Eagles do better against Sierra Canyon’s pressure defense?

“I believe so,” Anderson said. “I’m very excited.”

Drew Anderson of Santa Margarita made all 11 of his shots and two late free throws in a 75-71 win over Redondo Union. (Nick Koza)

The 6-foot-10 Anderson is finishing up a four-year journey that started when he was a junior varsity player and is ending with him being one of the best players in Southern California. He kept making threes from the corner as an assistant coach told him, “You love these rims.”

“I guess so,” Anderson said.

He missed one free throw on the night, which prevented perfection.

Kaiden Bailey, who has been struggling with his shot, started the game by making three threes in the first quarter and finished with 19 points.

Redondo Union (27-5), once considered the No. 2 team in Southern California, ended up losing to La Mirada and the Eagles to end their season. Chris Sanders scored 20 points, as did Chace Holley, who played injured. SJ Madison added 17 points.

There were six lead changes in the fourth quarter until a Brayden Kyman three gave the Eagles a 69-67 lead.

Santa Maria St. Joseph 66, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 60: NaVorro Bowman had 20 points and Josiah Nance 16 for the Knights in their Open Division road loss. St. Joseph will face host Harvard-Westlake on Saturday night in the semifinals.

Baseball

Santa Margarita 6, Foothill 2: Chase Marlow had a double and triple and Tyler George gave up one run in five innings.

Harvard-Westlake 1, Gahr 0: Despite getting only one hit, the Wolverines had three pitchers combine on a shutout, with Evan Alexander striking out six in three innings.

Bishop Alemany 2, Granada Hills 0: Noel Barrientos threw a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts.

El Dorado 6, Mira Costa 3: Brady Abner had two RBIs and Aidan Lasley hit a grand slam for El Dorado.

Cypress 3, Los Alamitos 0: Tate Belfanti struck out 13 and gave up one hit in six innings for Cypress.

Edison 7, Anaheim Canyon 2: Cody Kruis hit a home run Will Stanley threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.

La Canada 4, St. Francis 0: Joe Bell struck out eight and threw a complete game in the battle of La Canada schools.

Eastvale Roosevelt 4, Corona Centennial 2: Diego Luna struck out 10 and threw a complete game for Roosevelt.

Crespi 4, Chatsworth 1: Matt Miller threw a four-hitter and Krystan Bell and Christian Fregoso each had two hits for Crespi.

Saugus 8, El Camino Real 0: Abraham Ramirez had a home run and triple for Saugus, which relied on three pitchers to throw a shutout.

Fountain Valley 4, Long Beach Millikan 2: Jackson Clark had a two-run single for Fountain Valley, which used seven pitchers throwing one inning each.

Valencia 12, Cleveland 6: Zach Davis led Valencia with three hits. Joshua Pearlstein had two hits and two RBIs for Cleveland.

Loyola 21, Crossroads 2: Alejandro Villegas hit a grand slam in the first inning for the Cubs.

San Fernando 6, Marshall 5: Alex Torres threw a complete game and Nathan Toscano hit a three-run home run for the Tigers.