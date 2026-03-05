Prep talk: Oaks Christian softball team is off to 7-0 start

Oaks Christian is off to a 7-0 start in softball.

While everyone focuses on Norco (4-0) as the No. 1 softball team in the Southland, Oaks Christian might get into the conversation as a contender because of its 7-0 start going into a Thursday game against defending City Section champion Granada Hills.

Senior Reagan Beck has been leading the hitting attack with 12 hits and a .571 batting average.

Senior Terrianna Kelley has four home runs. Freshman Julia Horton has 12 RBIs and three home runs.

Advertisement

It’s clear with Norco’s edge in the pitching department led by Coral Williams and Peyton May, the Lions will need to rely on Horton (3-0) and junior Sophia Debs (4-0) to keep improving.

A big test will come on March 14 when Oaks Christian faces Trinity League power jSerra.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.