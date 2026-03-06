Advertisement
Prep talk: Gamebook Stats Inc. is helping high schools provide a college experience

Serop Jejeian of Gamebook Stats Inc. prepares to do basketball stats at Crespi.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
High schools are trying to be like college programs, so why not hire someone to do statistics at a game and print them out afterward to hand out to media, coaches and parents like they do at college games?

Serop Jejeian is the founder and director of Gamebook Stats Inc. He started his business nearly two years ago by offering his services for free. He shows up with his computer and printer, takes care of all the stats, and most of all, they’re pretty accurate. Now the price varies from tournaments to single games for his services.

Stats provided by Gamebook Stats from Santa Margarita vs. Redondo Union game.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
“We plan on using them a lot in the future,” Redondo Union boys’ basketball coach Reggie Morris Jr. said.

Jejeian added several employees to his growing business.

Yes, it helps make media work easier not having to compile stats themselves while coaches are pleased getting immediate information on paper.

Mater Dei has had people helping compile stats in football and basketball for years.

Every sportswriter would be pleased to see Gamebook Stats Inc. enter the high school football arena as much as they are providing stats in basketball. Surely, sports writers would pass around a hat for donations as a reward for someone else taking care of the most time-consuming requirement in the coverage of a game.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
