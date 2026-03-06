Ray Fenton leaves Los Alamitos to become head football coach at Orange Lutheran

Ray Fenton was The Times’ football coach of the year last season while at Los Alamitos High. Next season he’ll be coaching Orange Lutheran

Ray Fenton, The Times’ coach of the year in 2025 at Los Alamitos High, is the new football coach at Orange Lutheran.

He takes over a program that has been reeling for more than a month after the firing of Rod Sherman, who got the team to the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals with an upset of top-seeded St. John Bossco last season and was 33-29 in five seasons. Sherman has since been hired as the first flag football coach at Cal Poly.

“This is where I belong in my life,” Fenton said, referring to joining a private school that will allow him to pass along his belief in God.

The school took its time naming a replacement. Jack Preus has recently been hired as the new executive director. Former Orange Lutheran quarterback Aaron Corp, former Mater Dei coach Frank McManus and former Servite coach Troy Thomas were among the candidates believed to have participated in interviews.

The hiring of Fenton, who also coached at Cypress, is a complete separation from Orange Lutheran’s past. Sherman was an assistant under former coach Jim Kunau from 1995-2006 and also the school’s former athletic director.

Orange Lutheran has done well keeping most of its top players while waiting to hire a new coach but lost its No. 1 returning player, defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, who transferred to Sierra Canyon this week.

Fenton said last season was one of his most enjoyable coaching years directing a group of mostly neighborhood kids who went to their local public school. Now he joins the Trinity League, where the six schools are battling each other for transfers to prevent rebuilding years that can get you fired.

He’s had his share of transfers at Los Alamitos in previous years and it’s become clear the only way to compete successfully in Division 1 is with transfers. Santa Margarita won Division 1 last year under first-year coach Carson Palmer aided by transfers.