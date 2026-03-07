Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern California regional final scores and state pairings

Soccer ball on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

BOYS

DIVISION I

#1 Mater Dei 1, #3 Del Norte 0

DIVISION II

#2 Mira Monte 2, #1 San Pascual 1

DIVISION III

#6 Los Alamitos 2, #1 Bishop Amat 1

DIVISION IV

#1 Irvine University 2, #2 Granite Hills 0

DIVISION V

#3 LA Garfield 1, #5 Kern County Taft 0

GIRLS

DIVISION I

#2 Mater Dei 2, #1 Santa Margarita 0

DIVISION II

#2 Westlake 0, #8 Westview 0 (Westlake wins 4-2 in shootout)

DIVISION III

#4 Quartz Hill 1, #2 Millikan 0

DIVISION IV

#5 Coachella Valley 3, #3 San Jacinto 1

DIVISION V

#8 Coastal Academy 2, #3 Delano Kennedy 0

CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Matomas High, Sacramento

MARCH 13

BOYS

DIVISION II

San Ramon Valley vs. Mira Monte, 8 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Del Mar vs. Irvine University, 3 p.m.

GIRLS

DIVISION II

San Ramon Valley vs. Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Marin Catholic vs. Coachella Valley, 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION V

Lowell vs. Coastal Academy, 10 a.m.

MARCH 14

BOYS

DIVISION I

Everett Alvarez vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei, 8 p.m.

DIVISION III

Watsonville vs. Los Alamitos, 3 p.m.

DIVISION V

Branson vs. Los Angeles Garfield, 10 a.m.

GIRLS

DIVISION I

Oakland Bishop O’Dowd vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION III

Salinas vs. Quartz Hill, 12:30 p.m.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement