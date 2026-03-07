High school soccer: Southern California regional final scores and state pairings
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
BOYS
DIVISION I
#1 Mater Dei 1, #3 Del Norte 0
DIVISION II
#2 Mira Monte 2, #1 San Pascual 1
DIVISION III
#6 Los Alamitos 2, #1 Bishop Amat 1
DIVISION IV
#1 Irvine University 2, #2 Granite Hills 0
DIVISION V
#3 LA Garfield 1, #5 Kern County Taft 0
GIRLS
DIVISION I
#2 Mater Dei 2, #1 Santa Margarita 0
DIVISION II
#2 Westlake 0, #8 Westview 0 (Westlake wins 4-2 in shootout)
DIVISION III
#4 Quartz Hill 1, #2 Millikan 0
DIVISION IV
#5 Coachella Valley 3, #3 San Jacinto 1
DIVISION V
#8 Coastal Academy 2, #3 Delano Kennedy 0
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Matomas High, Sacramento
MARCH 13
BOYS
DIVISION II
San Ramon Valley vs. Mira Monte, 8 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Del Mar vs. Irvine University, 3 p.m.
GIRLS
DIVISION II
San Ramon Valley vs. Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Marin Catholic vs. Coachella Valley, 12:30 p.m.
DIVISION V
Lowell vs. Coastal Academy, 10 a.m.
MARCH 14
BOYS
DIVISION I
Everett Alvarez vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei, 8 p.m.
DIVISION III
Watsonville vs. Los Alamitos, 3 p.m.
DIVISION V
Branson vs. Los Angeles Garfield, 10 a.m.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
Oakland Bishop O’Dowd vs. Santa Ana Mater Dei, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION III
Salinas vs. Quartz Hill, 12:30 p.m.