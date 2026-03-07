Prep talk: El Camino Real pitcher Jackson Sellz learns lesson on where to park his car

El Camino Real pitcher Jackson Sellz found out that his car’s rear windshield was broken after a batting practice home run by teammate JJ Saffie.

There was some excitement this week at El Camino Real High during batting practice.

JJ Saffie, the best power hitter on the baseball team, hit a ball down the line and over the left-field fence. When a teammate went to retrieve the ball, he discovered that the rear windshield of a car driven by pitcher Jackson Sellz was shattered. He took a photo and showed it to Sellz, who worried what his parents would say.

“We had a good laugh,” father Stu Sellz said.

It turns out the Sellz family has been on the opposite side of breaking windows by hitting home runs since the 1990s. Stu and brothers Scott and Brandon played at Chatsworth. Scott was the family’s best window breaker. Stu’s other son, Braden, also has broken windows.

Now Jackson and the insurance company are paying for him parking too close to the foul pole off Burbank Boulevard.

“This is the baseball god getting back at us,” Stu said.

Jackson usually parks closer to center field, but his preferred parking spot was taken before school began in the morning.

What lesson was learned?

“He now knows to get to school earlier,” Stu said.

