The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings for the Southland after the third week of the season:
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0): Jack Champlin is back to being the best closer in California; 1
2. CORONA (4-0): Panthers begin league play this week vs. King; 3
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1): Lancers went 1-1 on trip to Las Vegas; 2
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-0): Knights start Mission League vs. St. Francis; 4
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-1): It’s showdown time this week vs. Sierra Canyon; 5
6. GAHR (3-2): 1-0 losses to Harvard-Westlake, St. John Bosco; 8
7. NORCO (4-1): Next up is Gahr on Wednesday; 9
8. SIERRA CANYON (5-1): Young pitchers to get tested by Harvard-Westlake; 10
9. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-2-1): Rivalry game vs. Edison on Tuesday; 6
10. ROYAL (5-1): Face Moorpark on Friday; 7
11. MATER DEI (4-1): Ezekiel Lara is providing lots of offense; 11
12. EL DORADO (5-2): Xavi Cadena is smashing baseballs; 14
13. AQUINAS (2-0): Four shutout innings from junior Dorian Valencia; 15
14. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-1): Aquinas ended six-game win streak 8-4; 12
15. SOUTH HILLS (6-0): Win No. 500 for coach Darren Murphy; 17
16. SANTA MARGARITA (5-1): Eagles on a four-game win streak; 20
17 . JSERRA (4-2): Lions get doubleheader sweep of Buchanan; 21
18. CYPRESS (4-3): Two-game series with JSerra this week; 13
19. LA MIRADA (4-2): 4-3 loss to South Hills; 16
20. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-2): Aiden Simpson is nine for 18 hitting; 18
21. AYALA (4-1): Caleb Trugman continues to impress on the mound 23
22. NEWPORT HARBOR (5-0): Austin Gillies is six for 11; NR
23. VILLA PARK (5-2-1): 13 hits in eight games for Justin Lopez; 24
24. SOUTH TORRANCE (6-0): Kuturo Kita came through with three hits vs. El Segundo; NR
25. CHAMINADE (6-1): Open Mission League play vs. Loyola this week; NR