High School Sports

Prep talk: Loyola lacrosse team is making noise with domination

Loyola High lacrosse players huddle on the field during a game.
Loyola High’s lacrosse team had one shutout and one game allowing one goal this past week.
(Andrika King)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
When it comes to high school lacrosse, Loyola has one of its best teams this season and that’s reflected in the margins of victories this past week — 29-0 over Sierra Canyon and 28-1 over Crespi.

“It’s very unusual,” coach Jimmy Borell said of the few goals allowed.

Much of the credit goes to the defense and to Andrew Golden, a junior who handles face-offs. He’s at 92.4% winning face-offs for the 5-1 Cubs, whose only loss came to San Francisco’s St. Ignatius 12-11.

The top goal scorer has been Tripp King, the reigning Southern Section player of the year and North Carolina commit. He has 22 goals and 17 assists Senior Chase Hellie (Tufts commit) and Everett Rolph have been leading the defense, making things easy for goaltenders Will Russo and Garrett Flynn.

Loyola is set to take a trip to Florida and the University of Notre Dame to play top East Coast teams starting Saturday.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

