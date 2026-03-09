Prep talk: Former Hart star Trenton Irwin makes kids smile for the fifth consecutive year

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

They showed up wearing their favorite jerseys, from pro to college to high school. Then they went onto the football field to learn some lessons at the fifth annual Trenton Irwin football camp on Sunday morning held at his alma mater, Hart High.

Irwin, who was a standout receiver at Hart and Stanford before moving on to the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets, has been giving back to his local community for years.

Matix Frithsmith, Hart’s current star receiver, said he remembers when Irwin showed up at SoFi Stadium for a youth football game and gave out NFL gear to players when he was in seventh grade.

Advertisement

The whole Irwin family was helping out at the camp except perhaps the one with the best hands of all, his sister, Ava, the reigning Southern Section Division 1 flag football player of the year as a freshman at JSerra who was busy at a flag football competition.

“She’s a baller,” Irwin said of his sister.

Kids training on the field were helped by coaching friends of Irwin. Frithsmith got in some speed training.

It was a day enjoyed by all.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.