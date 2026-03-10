Advertisement
High School Sports

Murrieta Mesa is new No. 1 team in Southland softball rankings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland, as ranked by CalHiSports for The Times.

Rk., School, Record

1. Murrieta Mesa, 11-0

2. JSerra, 10-1

3. Norco, 7-2

4. Fullerton, 9-1

5. Oaks Christian, 8-0

6. La Mirada, 10-2

7. Orange Lutheran, 5-3

8. Sherman Oaks Notre Dam 8-1e,

9. Garden Grove Pacifica, 7-4

10. Anaheim Canyon, 6-2

11. Etiwanda, 8-1

12. Temescal Canyon, 6-2

13. Valley View, 10-0

14. Ganesha, 3-0

15. Santa Margarita, 7-1

16. Long Beach Poly, 3-0

17. California, 5-1

18. La Habra, 8-2

19. El Modena, 4-4

20. King, 4-2
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement