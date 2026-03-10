Murrieta Mesa is new No. 1 team in Southland softball rankings
A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland, as ranked by CalHiSports for The Times.
Rk., School, Record
1. Murrieta Mesa, 11-0
2. JSerra, 10-1
3. Norco, 7-2
4. Fullerton, 9-1
5. Oaks Christian, 8-0
6. La Mirada, 10-2
7. Orange Lutheran, 5-3
8. Sherman Oaks Notre Dam 8-1e,
9. Garden Grove Pacifica, 7-4
10. Anaheim Canyon, 6-2
11. Etiwanda, 8-1
12. Temescal Canyon, 6-2
13. Valley View, 10-0
14. Ganesha, 3-0
15. Santa Margarita, 7-1
16. Long Beach Poly, 3-0
17. California, 5-1
18. La Habra, 8-2
19. El Modena, 4-4
20. King, 4-2