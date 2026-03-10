Prep sports roundup: Harvard-Westlake pulls out 5-4 baseball win over Sierra Canyon

Ethan Price of Harvard-Westlake slides home with the winning run in the seventh of a 5-4 win over Sierra Canyon.

For more than three hours on Tuesday, the players from Harvard-Westlake, Sierra Canyon and the many baseball fans who showed up for free hot dogs, free peanuts and free drinks were treated to repeated drama, twists and turns.

After Ira Rootman gave Harvard-Westlake the lead in the top of the seventh with a two-out, two-run single, Sierra Canyon loaded the bases with one out. Then came a botched squeeze play and fly out, allowing Harvard-Westlake (6-1) to escape with a 5-4 win in a Mission League opener. Sierra Canyon (5-2) left the bases loaded three times and stranded 12 runners.

Milo Benattar of Sierra Canyon is excited after two-run home run. (Craig Weston)

Milo Benattar hit a two-run home run for a 3-1 Sierra Canyon lead. The Wolverines tied it 3-3 in the sixth. Sierra Canyon took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Isaias Tirado. Determined to win, Sierra Canyon coach Tom Meusborn brought in one of his top pitchers, Sean Parrow, trying to close out the victory. But James Tronstein got a two-out double. Ethan Price walked. After a wild pitch, Rootman delivered his two-run single.

Sierra Canyon pitcher Armando Solorio lets out a roar. He struck out eight against Harvard-Westlake in 5 1/3 innings. (Craig Weston)

Armando Solorio struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings. Mikhal Johnson had three hits for Sierra Canyon.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, St. Francis 2: Jacob Madrid hit a two-run home run to lead the Knights.

Chaminade 6, Loyola 2: Jackson Schroeder threw five shutout innings and Anthony Costa had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles.

Bishop Alemany 12, Crespi 3: Alex Noble had three hits in Alemany’s win.

St. John Bosco 13, Los Osos 1: A 10-run fifth inning propelled the Braves. Noah Everly had a home run and three RBIs.

Foothill 1, El Dorado 0: Grady Wright threw a seven-hit shutout, striking out six and walking one.

Cypress 17, JSerra 1: Noah Johnson finished with four hits in the first game of a doubleheader for Cypress.

Villa Park 5, Garden Grove Pacifica 1: Logan Hoppe struck out six in six innings for Villa Park. Ezra Ornelas had three hits.

Newport Harbor 4, Marina 0: Gavin Guy and Grant Horsley combined on the shutout for unbeaten Newport Harbor.

Ayala 15, South Hills 4: Irvan Ruddell, Jonah Boyd and Jaden Valenzuela hit home runs for Ayala.

Los Alamitos 2, Fountain Valley 0: Blake Wilson threw five shutout innings for the Griffins.

Santa Margarita 20, Trabuco Hills 3: Andre Owens had three hits and three RBIs, including a home run, to lead the Eagles.

Windward 4, Viewpoint 3: James Powell struck out seven in six innings for Windward.

La Salle 11, Bishop Amat 1: Chris Cardenas had four hits for La Salle.

Softball

Saugus 12, Harvard-Westlake 1: Nicole Specht had two hits and two RBIs and Taliya Mata had a home run and four RBs for Saugus.