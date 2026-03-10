Prep talk: Bell’s baseball team is surging with 8-1 record

Bell pitcher Jayden Rojas throws a pitch against Birmingham in the City Section Open Division championship at Dodger Stadium in 2024.

Bell’s baseball team has started in a similar fashion as it did in 2024, when the Eagles surprised everyone by winning the City Section Open Division championship at Dodger Stadium.

The Eagles are 8-1 with wins over Palos Verdes and West Torrance. Gustavo Ramirez had a grand slam last week in a mercy-rule win over Granada Hills Kennedy.

Many of the players who were sophomores on the 2024 team are coming through this season, led by pitcher/infielder Jayden Rojas, who’s 2-0 on the mound and hitting .385.

Bell won the 2024 City title at Dodger Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Senior pitcher Adolfo Esquivel is 3-0 with 22 strikeouts in 17 innings. He also leads the team with 10 hits.

Bell faces San Pedro in its next nonleague game on Wednesday against San Pedro.

