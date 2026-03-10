Sierra Canyon defeats Harvard-Westlake to advance to state basketball finals

Maxi Adams roars after turning in a 26-point performance in Sierra Canyon’s 63-57 win over Harvard-Westlake to reach the Open Division state championship game.

On a night there were so many fans packed into the Sierra Canyon gymnasium that even Bronny James might have had a hard time getting a ticket, Maxi Adams and a few of his good friends proved the Trailblazers (29-1) are on an unstoppable path to being crowned the best high school basketball team in California.

Call them battle tested and ready for anything after being forced to defeat Harvard-Westlake for a third time this season 63-57 on Tuesday night in the Southern California Open Division regional championship game. Sierra Canyon advances to play Richmond Salesian on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

“Salesian is a good team, but this Sierra Canyon team is talented, versatile and presents a lot of challenges,” Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo said.

Standout players are supposed to perform well in the biggest games, and the 6-foot-8 Adams was aggressive and dominant from the outset, finishing with 26 points. Bound for North Carolina, Adams welcomed all the new Sierra Canyon players this season even though it might reduce his scoring. He’s all about winning, and Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier was grateful Adams decided to inject himself immediately against the Wolverines.

“He knew he was going to have to play great,” Chevalier said.

Harvard-Westlake (27-7) trailed 33-31 at halftime, but fell behind by 10 points at the end of the third quarter. Brandon McCoy, who scored 11 points, made a huge baseline three to crush Harvard-Westlake’s momentum. The Trailblazers were grinding the whole second half, wearing down Harvard-Westlake players as the loud home fans cheered them on.

Harvard-Westlake kept fighting and closing, but it was another lost opportunity. “Offensive rebounds and turnovers were two things we needed to be perfect on and it impacted us,” Rebibo said. “I love these guys. Incredible kids. They never gave up and accepted every challenge. It’s a team I will never forget.”

Damien 48, St. John Bosco 41: Elijah Smith scored 20 points and Eli Garner had 16 points to help the Spartans advance to Friday’s Division I championship game against Folsom.

Birmingham advances to state DIII final pic.twitter.com/5hmM6ADDNg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 11, 2026

Birmingham 73, Colony 58: The Patriots advanced to the Division III state championship game against Cornerstone Christian after losing in the opening round of the City Section playoffs. Tekeio Phillips has been on fire during the state playoffs and scored 18 points. X’zavion McKay, Charles Eleri and Wisdom Burnes added 13 points apiece.

San Juan Hills 74, Tulare Union 66: Top-seeded Tulare Union was beaten on its home court. San Juan Hills will play Sacred Heart Prep in the Division IV final on Saturday at noon.

Sylmar 66, Coalinga 58: Rob Winn scored 28 points to lead the surprising Spartans, who will play for their first state championship in the Division V final against San Marin on Friday at noon.

Girls

Kaleena Smith of Ontario Christian goes up for shot in first half against Sage Hill. (Nick Koza)

Ontario Christian 73, Sage Hill 51: Opening a 34-4 lead after one quarter and 54-18 lead at halftime, Ontario Christian left little doubt it was headed to Sacramento to play in the Open Division state championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Archbishop Mitty. Kaleena Smith finished with 20 points.

Corona Centennial 81, Rancho Christian 61: The Huskies will play Clovis in the Division I championship game Friday at 6 p.m.

El Dorado 61, Leuzinger 56: The Golden Hawks earned a spot against San Jose Valley Christian at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Division III final.

Palisades 54, Goldinez 38: Riley Oku scored 18 points and Elly Tierney had 15 points to help the Dolphins reach the Division IV final on Saturday against Faith Christian at 10 a.m.

Laguna Hills 43, Schurr 24: With the win over Schurr, Laguna Hills has reached the Division V final Friday at 10 a.m. against Woodland Christian.