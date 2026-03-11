Prep talk: Your guide to state basketball and soccer championships in Sacramento

The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be the site for the state basketball championships on Friday and Saturday.

It’s time for the CIF state championships in basketball and soccer (first time for soccer) in Sacramento on Friday and Saturday. Basketball will be played at Golden 1 Center. Soccer is at Natomas High.

Here’s the ticket information and times for basketball.

Here’s the ticket information and times for soccer.

Here’s a look at Natomas High’s sports fields.

Near Golden 1 Center are plenty of places to eat and a mall. Yard House is one of the more popular places to eat with lots of televisions for watching sporting events.

If you can’t make it to Sacramento, Spectrum is televising all 12 games. Friday’s games will be on SportsNet, the Lakers’ channel. Saturday’s final three games will be on SNLA, the Dodgers’ channel. The first three games are on SportsNet.

The weather report is for cloudy sky on Friday and sunny on Saturday with temperatures in the 70s.

