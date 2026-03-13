High school basketball: State championship results and schedule
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CIF STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Boys
DIVISION I
Damien 58, Folsom 55
DIVISION III
Antioch Cornerstone Christian 74, Birmingham 64
DIVISION V
San Marin 89, Sylmar 64
Girls
DIVISION I
Corona Centennial 73, Clovis 66
DIVISION III
Placentia El Dorado 42, San Jose Valley Christian 40
DIVISION V
Woodland Christian 63, Laguna Hills 30
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
Boys
OPEN DIVISION
Sierra Canyon (29-1) vs. Richmond Salesian (29-3), 8 p.m.
DIVISION II
Bakersfield Christian (24-11) vs. San Joaquin Memorial (27-7), 4 p.m.
DIVISION IV
San Juan Hills (21-14) vs. Atherton Sacred Heart Prep (20-11), 12 p.m.
Girls
OPEN DIVISION
Ontario Christian (33-2) vs. Archbishop Mitty (28-2), 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
Santa Maria St. Joseph (17-15) vs. Sierra Pacific (24-11), 2 p.m.
DIVISION IV
Palisades (16-13) vs. Yuba City Faith Christian (33-1), 10 a.m.