Laguna Hills falls to Woodland Christian in Division V state girls’ basketball final

Amanda Yuson of Laguna Hills prepares for a shot against Woodland Christian in the Division V state girls’ basketball final on Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Laguna Hills High girls’ basketball fan who was waving the sign, “Hawk Yea!” at the Golden 1 Center on Friday morning didn’t get much of a workout in the first half of the Division V state championship game against Woodland Christian.

The Hawks (21-12) made 15 turnovers and fell behind by 22 points at halftime. They were unable to overcome their slow start in a 63-30 loss. Woodland Christian scored the first 13 points of the second quarter and led at halftime 33-11.

The Sorbello sisters, Siena and Sofia, combined for 17 of the Cardinals’ 33 first-half points. Siena finished with 21 points and Sofia had seven.

Freshman Keira McDermott with the first points a three for Laguna Hills with 1:43 left in first. pic.twitter.com/uubOCDW0t5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2026

Woodland Christian came in with a 32-3 record and was able to get the ball inside. Bailee Broward also made some outside shots, giving the Cardinals unstoppable inside-outside options. She finished with 17 points.