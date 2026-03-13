Sylmar defense struggles in second half of Division V state loss to San Marin

Rob Winn of Sylmar High scores two of his 17 first-half points in the Division V state boys’ basketball championship game Friday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

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In the blink of an eye, Sylmar High’s historic run of seeking its first state boys’ basketball championship vanished amid a flurry of layups by San Marin on Friday afternoon at Golden 1 Center in the Division V championship game.

The Spartans went from up five to down 21 points during a second-half San Marin surge. San Marin made 23 of 35 shots in the final 16 minutes for an 89-64 win. Sixty-eight of San Marin’s points came in the paint.

“We live with it, but how many shots did we miss?” Sylmar coach Bort Escoto said. The Spartans were 25-for-64 shooting.

Rob Winn. Tie game for Sylmar. 39-39 pic.twitter.com/GfYXcEbVoE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2026

Sylmar (24-13) trailed 31-17 after one quarter, then scored the first 14 points of the second quarter to tie the score 31-31 before trailing 39-37 at halftime.

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The Spartans took a 48-43 lead midway through the third quarter on a three by Payton Perez. Then came the Spartans’ defensive problems. Hurt by turnovers, an ineffective full-court press and a failure to hustle back, Sylmar gave up 14 consecutive baskets on layups and found itself trailing 77-56 early in the fourth quarter.

“The difference was we didn’t score,” Escoto said.

“This tends to happen to us a lot,” said Rob Winn, who scored 27 points. “The score goes up and down and we usually go on a run. It didn’t happen today.”

San Marin (22-13) received 25 points from Miller Morgan, 16 from Kellen Dunning and 15 from Jackson Young. Aiden Garcia had 14 points for Sylmar.

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It was a disappointing ending to a season that turned around for Sylmar in January after an 82-49 loss to Venice when Escoto switched to a run-and-gun offense and pressing attack once used by Paul Westhead at Loyola Marymount. It was risky but paid big dividends. The Spartans went from 6-11 to winning 18 of their next 20 games and scored 100 or more points five times.

Sylmar players look on from the bench at Golden 1 Center on Friday during the CIF Division V championship game. (Greg Stein)

“When we changed it, we weren’t going anywhere and it wasn’t fun,” Escoto said.

It was fun for coaches and players — except for Friday.

The Spartans won the City Section Division III championship.