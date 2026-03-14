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High School Sports

Prep baseball roundup: Carlos Acuna of Birmingham throws one-hit shutout

Sophomore pitcher Carlos Acuna of Birmingham throws a pitch.
Sophomore pitcher Carlos Acuna of Birmingham nearly threw a no-hitter on Friday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Sophomore pitcher Carlos Acuna, building upon his outstanding freshman season, threw a one-hit shutout on Friday in Birmingham’s 5-0 West Valley League win over Taft.

He lost his no-hit bid when the first hitter of the seventh inning singled. He finished with seven strikeouts. In 24 innings this season, Acuna is 3-0 with 29 strikeouts, eight walks and a 1.16 earned-run average.

Damien players celebrate their state Division I boys' basketball title victory over Folsom.

High School Sports

Zaire Rasshan finds his shot and Damien takes the Division I state boys’ basketball title

After a slow start Zaire Rasshan finishes with 18 points and five three-pointers to lead Damien past Folsom for the state Division I boys’ basketball title.

Cypress 14, JSerra 2: Tyler Vladic had five hits and Noah Johnson contributed five RBIs to lead Cypress.

Foothill 7, Cajon 0: Evrett Rycroft struck out two and walked none in six scoreless innings.

Huntington Beach 4, Edison 1: Tanner Brown struck out seven with no walks in six innings and Jared Grindlinger had two hits for the Oilers.

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El Camino Real 6, Cleveland 1: Hudson December threw a complete game for the Royals.

Granada Hills 8, Chatsworth 5: Nicholas Penaranda finished with three hits for Granada Hills.

Villa Park 6, La Habra 1: Jack McGuire struck out 10 and threw 6 2/3 innings for Villa Park.

Garfield 3, Venice 2: The Bulldogs scored a run in the ninth on an error to break a 2-2 deadlock. Michael Santillan had three hits for Garfield.

Sydney Douglas (right) and Cyndee Bryant hug after Corona Centennial won the Division I championship over Clovis 73-66.

High School Sports

Sydney Douglas leads Corona Centennial to Division I girls’ basketball state title

Sydney Douglas finishes with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Cydnee Bryant has 13 points and 13 rebounds in Corona Centennial’s 73-66 win over Clovis.

Bell 11, Palisades 3: Jayden Gonzalez had a home run and three RBIs for 10-1 Bell.

Palos Verdes 3, Mira Costa 1: Kai Van Scoyoc struck out nine in 4⅓ innings to lead Palos Verdes.

Fountain Valley 6, Los Alamitos 2: Ethan Cortez had a two-run single for Fountain Valley.

Marina 5, Newport Harbor 4: Three hits from Elijah Herald helped Marina hand Newport Harbor its first loss.

Santa Margarita 19, Los Osos 9: Brody Schumacher drove in seven runs on four hits, including a home run and double.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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