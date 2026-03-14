Prep baseball roundup: Carlos Acuna of Birmingham throws one-hit shutout
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Sophomore pitcher Carlos Acuna, building upon his outstanding freshman season, threw a one-hit shutout on Friday in Birmingham’s 5-0 West Valley League win over Taft.
He lost his no-hit bid when the first hitter of the seventh inning singled. He finished with seven strikeouts. In 24 innings this season, Acuna is 3-0 with 29 strikeouts, eight walks and a 1.16 earned-run average.
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After a slow start Zaire Rasshan finishes with 18 points and five three-pointers to lead Damien past Folsom for the state Division I boys’ basketball title.
Cypress 14, JSerra 2: Tyler Vladic had five hits and Noah Johnson contributed five RBIs to lead Cypress.
Foothill 7, Cajon 0: Evrett Rycroft struck out two and walked none in six scoreless innings.
Huntington Beach 4, Edison 1: Tanner Brown struck out seven with no walks in six innings and Jared Grindlinger had two hits for the Oilers.
El Camino Real 6, Cleveland 1: Hudson December threw a complete game for the Royals.
Granada Hills 8, Chatsworth 5: Nicholas Penaranda finished with three hits for Granada Hills.
Villa Park 6, La Habra 1: Jack McGuire struck out 10 and threw 6 2/3 innings for Villa Park.
Garfield 3, Venice 2: The Bulldogs scored a run in the ninth on an error to break a 2-2 deadlock. Michael Santillan had three hits for Garfield.
Sydney Douglas leads Corona Centennial to Division I girls’ basketball state title
Sydney Douglas finishes with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Cydnee Bryant has 13 points and 13 rebounds in Corona Centennial’s 73-66 win over Clovis.
Bell 11, Palisades 3: Jayden Gonzalez had a home run and three RBIs for 10-1 Bell.
Palos Verdes 3, Mira Costa 1: Kai Van Scoyoc struck out nine in 4⅓ innings to lead Palos Verdes.
Fountain Valley 6, Los Alamitos 2: Ethan Cortez had a two-run single for Fountain Valley.
Marina 5, Newport Harbor 4: Three hits from Elijah Herald helped Marina hand Newport Harbor its first loss.
Santa Margarita 19, Los Osos 9: Brody Schumacher drove in seven runs on four hits, including a home run and double.