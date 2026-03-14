High school basketball: State championship results
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CIF STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Boys
DIVISION I
Damien 58, Folsom 55
DIVISION III
Antioch Cornerstone Christian 74, Birmingham 64
DIVISION V
San Marin 89, Sylmar 64
Girls
DIVISION I
Corona Centennial 73, Clovis 66
DIVISION III
Placentia El Dorado 42, San Jose Valley Christian 40
DIVISION V
Woodland Christian 63, Laguna Hills 30
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Boys
OPEN DIVISION
Sierra Canyon 78, Richmond Salesian 70
DIVISION II
San Joaquin Memorial 46, Bakersfield Christian 45
DIVISION IV
Atherton Sacred Heart Prep 47, San Juan Hills 45
Girls
OPEN DIVISION
Ontario Christian 56, Archbishop Mitty 49
DIVISION II
Sierra Pacific 56, Santa Maria St. Joseph 47
DIVISION IV
Yuba City Faith Christian 51, Palisades 37