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High School Sports

High school basketball: State championship results

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times

CIF STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Boys

DIVISION I

Damien 58, Folsom 55

DIVISION III

Antioch Cornerstone Christian 74, Birmingham 64

DIVISION V

San Marin 89, Sylmar 64

Girls

DIVISION I

Corona Centennial 73, Clovis 66

DIVISION III

Placentia El Dorado 42, San Jose Valley Christian 40

DIVISION V

Woodland Christian 63, Laguna Hills 30

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Boys

OPEN DIVISION

Sierra Canyon 78, Richmond Salesian 70

DIVISION II

San Joaquin Memorial 46, Bakersfield Christian 45

DIVISION IV

Atherton Sacred Heart Prep 47, San Juan Hills 45

Girls

OPEN DIVISION

Ontario Christian 56, Archbishop Mitty 49

DIVISION II

Sierra Pacific 56, Santa Maria St. Joseph 47

DIVISION IV

Yuba City Faith Christian 51, Palisades 37

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