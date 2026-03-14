Palisades off the mark in second half of loss in Division IV state basketball title game

Ayla Teegardin, who lost her home in the Palisades Fire, had three points and six rebounds against Faith Chrisitian in the Division IV girls’ basketball state championship game at Golden 1 Center on Saturday.

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Senior Ayla Teegardin of Palisades held her head high on Saturday morning. A 51-37 loss to Yuba City Faith Christian in the state Division IV girls basketball final at Golden 1 Center couldn’t lessen the inspiring backstory of how she and her Dolphin teammates had already won by making it to the final despite all the trial and tribulations of the Palisades Fire that destroyed a community in January 2025.

Teegardin lost her home, spent three months in a hotel and battled to regain her teenage life.

“I struggled with a lot of anxiety coming into games,” she recalled.

Ayla Teegardin of Palisades talks about losing her home to the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/nNJoBx9Zxo — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 14, 2026

Basketball and teammates kept her focused. This season has been another challenging time with practices at night and at middle schools until the high school gym was finally re-opened at the end of January.

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“That traumatic situation has brought everyone closer,” first-year coach Lebre Merritt said.

Palisades girls basketball coach Lebre Merritt talks about the challenges of the Palisades Fire. pic.twitter.com/Tr5x94W15i — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 14, 2026

On Saturday, Palisades (16-14) fought Faith Christian (34-1) to almost a draw at halftime, trailing 29-26. But the Dolphins scored only 11 points in the second half and had no answer for Long Beach State-bound Lauren Harris, who came in as the nation’s career three-point scoring leader while averaging 31.2 points this season. She finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. She made a half-court shot at the end of the first quarter.

Palisades lost the DIV title but won in inspiring the community. pic.twitter.com/TopwpgCwBm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 14, 2026

Elly Tierney of Palisades did her best on offense with 15 points and six rebounds. Teegardin finished with three points and six rebounds. Only three players scored the entire game for Faith Christian.

The Dolphins outrebounded Faith Christian 43-33 but made only 15 of 63 shots.