Prep baseball roundup: Corona has a new ace, junior left-hander Mason Sims

Mason Sims of Corona struck out 12 in six innings in a 3-0 win over King on Monday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Waiting patiently as he watched Ethan Schiefelbein, then Seth Hernandez perform as ace pitchers for Corona, junior left-hander Mason Sims has now assumed that role — and what a performance he turned in Monday during a Big VIII League game.

Sims struck out 12 with no walks in six innings of Corona’s 3-0 win over King. He gave up four hits. Anakin Tolman picked up the save in the seventh. Sims learned from the two current minor-league pitchers when he was a freshman and sophomore. He showed potential and is set to lead the Panthers’ pitching staff for the next two years.

Norco 8, Corona Centennial 4: Dylan Seward had a triple and three RBIs for the Cougars. Centennial got nine hits off Norco ace Landon Hovermale.

Advertisement

Corona Santiago 11, Eastvale Roosevelt 3: Striker Pence hit a home run, double and finished with four RBIs and Ben Lewis struck out 11 in five innings for Santiago. Max Eldridge had three hits and three RBIs.

San Juan Hills 7, El Dorado 2: Derrick Robertson contributed three hits for San Juan Hills.

Santa Margarita 13, Mountain Vista 2: Cooper Holland had three hits and six RBIs, including a grand slam, for the Eagles. Luke Blanchard added three hits.

South Hills 10, Los Altos 1: Diego Villarreal hit a grand slam for South Hills.

Carson 5, Narbonne 3: Joseph Meza struck out seven in five innings and Skylar Vinson and Fernando Barajas each had two hits for Carson in the Marine League opener.

Advertisement

Banning 3, San Pedro 2: AJ Herrera had the save and Oscar Chavez and Ethan Camejo contributed two hits each for Banning.