Prep sports roundup: St. John Bosco gets its fourth shutout in five games

St. John Bosco pitcher Julian Garcia has led a staff that has recorded four shutouts in five games.

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No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco began Trinity League baseball play on Tuesday the same way it has done early in the season — with more good pitching.

Julian Garcia struck out seven, walked one and gave up three hits in five innings of a 6-0 win over JSerra. It was the fourth shutout in five games this season for the Braves (5-0). Jhett Ohira had three hits and Jaden Jackson and Noah Everly added two hits apiece.

Bishop Alemany 6, Harvard-Westlake 5: The Warriors handed Harvard-Westlake its first Mission League loss. Alex Noble had two hits for Alemany (8-2, 3-0).

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Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Chaminade 2: Unbeaten Notre Dame (7-0) was led by Benett Pace, who hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs. Jacob Madrid added two hits and two RBIs. Beckett Berg struck out six and gave up one hit in five innings.

St. Francis 6, Loyola 2: Lucas Becerra contributed three hits in the Mission League win. Donovan Udell threw two scoreless innings of relief.

Sierra Canyon 3, Crespi 1: Armando Solorio threw a complete game with six strikeouts and no walks.

Florida Stoneman Douglas 7, Santa Margarita 6: The Eagles couldn’t hold on after opening a 6-1 lead. Warren Gravely III had a home run.

Servite 6, Aliso Niguel 2: The Friars received scoreless innings of relief from Wyatt Karges, Eli Rubel and Isaiah Camacho.

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Los Alamitos 5, Edison 3: Will McCullough had three hits for Los Alamitos.

Arcadia 18, Hoover 2: Matt Manzo had four RBIs and Jordan Vogel had three hits.

La Mirada 4, Etiwanda 2: Ian Nunez had a three-run home run for La Mirada.

Huntington Beach 6, Marina 1: Jared Grindlinger struck out four with no walks in four innings. Ely Mason had a double and single.

Cypress 5, Villa Park 3: Tate Belfanti struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings for Cypress.

Newport Harbor 5, Corona del Mar 1: Ryan Williams homered and Gavin Guy picked up the win.

Softball

Murrieta Mesa 12, Temecula Valley 0: Macy Clark hit two home runs in the five-inning win for No. 1-ranked Murrieta Mesa.

JSerra 8, Aliso Niguel 2: Zena Edwards hit a two-run home run and Margenta De Arte had a two-run double for JSerra.

Garden Grove Pacifica 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 5: The Mariners got a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh from Jenna Valladares.

Harvard-Westlake 11, Louisville 7: Izzy Whelan drove in three runs in the loss.

Downey 21, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6: The Vikings (10-2) routed Notre Dame behind Hazel Renteria. Delilah Navarro and Kayla Gutierrez each had four hits.