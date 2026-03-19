Complete coverage: The L.A. Times’ 2025-26 All-Star basketball teams
Sierra Canyon’s Maxi Adams and Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith headline the L.A. Times’ 2025-26 All-Star boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Here’s complete coverage.
Sophomore Kaleena Smith led Ontario Christian High to the Southern Section Open Division championship during a 30-2 season in 2024-25.
The second-winningest coach in California high school history guided Damien to the state Division I championship.
She came up with a winning formula to defeat Etiwanda and No. 1 Ontario Christian in the Southern Section Open Division championship.
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 10-member All-Star boys’ basketball team for the 2025-26 season.
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ 10-member All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2025-26 season.
Sierra Canyon, the state Open Division champion, finishes No. 1 in The Times’ final 2025-26 high school boys’ basketball rankings.