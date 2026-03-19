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High School Sports

Complete coverage: The L.A. Times’ 2025-26 All-Star basketball teams

Maxi Adams of Sierra Canyon celebrates after the Trailblazers won the Southern Section Open Division championship.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Sierra Canyon’s Maxi Adams and Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith headline the L.A. Times’ 2025-26 All-Star boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Here’s complete coverage.

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