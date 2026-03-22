Boys’ basketball player of the year: Maxi Adams of Sierra Canyon

Maxi Adams of Sierra Canyon High delivers dunk against Harvard-Westlake in the regional championship game.

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When you’re already an All-American in high school and several new players show up perhaps as talented as you, the challenge is developing chemistry and seeing who’s going to remain humble and unselfish for the good of the team.

Maxi Adams, Sierra Canyon’s 6-foot-8 senior, was the big man on campus until another All-American, Brandon McCoy, showed up this season, along with Brannon Martinsen, a former Trinity League player of the year. Not only did Adams welcome them, he adjusted his game and changed his role.

“Anything for the win,” he said. “Trust the coach’s game plan.”

Maxi Adams of Sierra Canyon rises to deliver a dunk against Harvard-Westlake in Open Division championship game. (Steve Galluzzo)

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Adams continued to contribute as a scorer, rebounder and defender, and when the games got much more important in the playoffs, he asserted himself and delivered, such as a 26-point performance in the Southern Section Open Division final.

The North Carolina-bound Adams has been selected The Times’ boys basketball player of the year for the 2025-26 season.

Sierra Canyon went 30-1 and won the Southern Section Open Division championship and state Open Division title even though Adams was injured in the first quarter of the state final. He averaged 16 points and 7.2 rebounds with 10 double doubles.

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“He’s a great player,” said Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo, whose team lost three times to Sierra Canyon.

Adams’ development of his skills and maturity over his four years of high school, first at Narbonne, then Gardena Serra and his final two seasons at Sierra Canyon, have been impressive. He went from being uncomfortable as a freshman to being versatile, confident and a leader as a senior.

His willingness to embrace the changes at Sierra Canyon this season were key.

Too much Maxi Adams tonight. Sierra Canyon standout. Courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/eWwleewZdV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 25, 2026

“It wasn’t hard,” he said. “We played well together and spent a lot of time together. At the next level, you’re going to have to be able to play with great players. I just carry that forward.”

His older brother, Marcus, was a standout at Narbonne and played this past season at Arizona State after previously being at Cal State Northridge. For Maxi to handle things this season with his brother far away showed he’s ready to embark on his own journey in college basketball.

As for his mentality, Adams said, “We come to work every single time. We put in the time.”