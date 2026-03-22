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High School Sports

Girls’ basketball coach of the year: Alicia Komaki of Sierra Canyon

Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki receives an embrace from Ontario Christian coach Aundre Cummings.
Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki receives an embrace from Ontario Christian coach Aundre Cummings after the Trailblazers won the Southern Section Open Division title.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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To see the energy and determination Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki showed during a do-or-die game for the Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball title against No. 1-seeded Ontario Christian let everyone know she was ready for this long-anticipated moment.

When it was over and Sierra Canyon had won at Toyota Arena, the feeling could not have been more fulfilling.

“I’ve never been more happy with a group of people,” she said.

All season, the Trailblazers had been plodding along preparing for the inevitable matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2. Ontario Christian and Etiwanda had been the roadblocks in recent years in denying Sierra Canyon a chance to dance. This time, Komaki wasn’t going to allow it to happen.

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With All-American Jerzy Robinson leaving everything she had on the court in her epic battle against All-American Kaleena Smith, Sierra Canyon prevailed 69-62. The Trailblazers also eliminated Etiwanda 66-62.

For taking down the No. 1 seed and steering her team to the championship in one of America’s toughest girls’ basketball divisions, Komaki has been selected The Times’ coach of the year.

Maxi Adams of Sierra Canyon celebrates Open Division championship.

High School Sports

Complete coverage: The L.A. Times’ 2025-26 All-Star basketball teams

Sierra Canyon’s Maxi Adams and Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith headline the L.A. Times’ 2025-26 All-Star boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Here’s complete coverage.

She was the one who decided to have the 6-foot-1 Robinson guard the 5-6 Smith despite a difference in quickness. It made all the difference in the game.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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