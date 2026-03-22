Girls’ basketball coach of the year: Alicia Komaki of Sierra Canyon

Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki receives an embrace from Ontario Christian coach Aundre Cummings after the Trailblazers won the Southern Section Open Division title.

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To see the energy and determination Sierra Canyon coach Alicia Komaki showed during a do-or-die game for the Southern Section Open Division girls’ basketball title against No. 1-seeded Ontario Christian let everyone know she was ready for this long-anticipated moment.

When it was over and Sierra Canyon had won at Toyota Arena, the feeling could not have been more fulfilling.

“I’ve never been more happy with a group of people,” she said.

All season, the Trailblazers had been plodding along preparing for the inevitable matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2. Ontario Christian and Etiwanda had been the roadblocks in recent years in denying Sierra Canyon a chance to dance. This time, Komaki wasn’t going to allow it to happen.

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With All-American Jerzy Robinson leaving everything she had on the court in her epic battle against All-American Kaleena Smith, Sierra Canyon prevailed 69-62. The Trailblazers also eliminated Etiwanda 66-62.

For taking down the No. 1 seed and steering her team to the championship in one of America’s toughest girls’ basketball divisions, Komaki has been selected The Times’ coach of the year.

She was the one who decided to have the 6-foot-1 Robinson guard the 5-6 Smith despite a difference in quickness. It made all the difference in the game.