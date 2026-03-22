The Times’ 2025-26 All-Star girls’ basketball team

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Sierra Canyon’s Jerzy Robinson drives against Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith. Both were All-Ameircans this season.

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A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star girls’ basketball team for the 2025-26 season:

Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, Sr.: The South Carolina commit led the Trailblazers to the Southern Section Open Division championship, averaging 21.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while finishing with 2,649 points in her career.

Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian, 5-6, Jr.: The nation’s No. 1 college prospect from the class of 2027 averaged 31 points for the state Open Division champions.

Harmony Golightly, Mater Dei, 5-7, Jr.: The Trinity League MVP averaged 17.7 points while making 95 threes for the league champions.

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Cyndee Bryant, Corona Centennial, 6-4, Sr.: The Kansas commit and outstanding volleyball player helped Centennial win the state Division I championship, averaging 16 points and 16 rebounds per game.

Karisma Flores, Oak Park, 5-10, Sr.: The UC Santa Barbara commit averaged 17.3 points for a team that made it to the Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

Amalia Holguin, Sage Hill, 5-9, Sr.: The Texas commit was a four-year standout, averaging 22.3 points for a team that defeated Southern Section Open Division champion Sierra Canyon in the state playoffs.

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Tatianna Griffin, Ontario Christian, 6-0, So.: Showing aggressiveness and strength, Griffin was a big-time contributor for the 34-2 Knights, averaging 21.5 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Arynn Finley, Etiwanda, 5-10, Sr.: She helped the Eagles become the state’s top girls’ program over a fantastic four-year career, averaging 23.7 points as a senior.

Addison Archer, Rancho Christian, 5-9, Fr.: What a terrific first-year performance for the versatile guard who averaged 26.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Vivian Grenald, JSerra, 6-2, Jr.: She averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the 21-9 Lions.